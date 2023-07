The Spring Valley Minor League softball team advanced to the state championship game with a 6-0 win over River Forest on Wednesday in La Salle.

Spring Valley will play Evergreen Park for the title at 6 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Field in La Salle. Evergreen Park beat Rushville 8-2 in Wednesday’s second semifinal.

Spring Valley has not given up a run in the tournament, outscoring its four opponents 26-0.