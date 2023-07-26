July 25, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsTribune sports briefs for Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Spring Valley Minor League softball advances to state semifinals

By Shaw Local News Network
Spring Valley District 20 pitcher Brynn Pellegrini delivers a pitch to Tri-Cities on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at McKinley Park in Peru.

Spring Valley District 20 pitcher Brynn Pellegrini delivers a pitch to Tri-Cities on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at McKinley Park in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

The Spring Valley Minor League softball team beat Tri-Cities 9-0 in the state tournament Tuesday at McKinley Park in Peru.

Also Tuesday, River Forest beat Clarendon Hills 7-0, Evergreen Park routed Orion 15-0 and Rushville topped Sterling 13-2.

Spring Valley's Vivi Verucchi slides into second base as Tri-Cities Olivia Carioscia catches the ball late on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at McKinley Park in Peru.

Spring Valley's Vivi Verucchi slides into second base as Tri-Cities Olivia Carioscia catches the ball late on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at McKinley Park in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

In Wednesday’s semifinals at St. Mary’s Field in La Salle, Spring Valley will face River Forest and Evergreen Park will play Rushville.

The semifinal winners play at 6 p.m. Thursday in La Salle.

Michigan advances in Central Region: The Michigan Senior League baseball team beat Iowa 7-2 in an elimination game in the Central Region Tournament on Tuesday in Peru.

Michigan advances to play Indiana at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Washington Park in Peru.

The Michigan-Indiana winner will face Illinois in the title game at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Washington Park.