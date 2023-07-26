NewsTribune sports briefs for Tuesday, July 25, 2023

The Spring Valley Minor League softball team beat Tri-Cities 9-0 in the state tournament Tuesday at McKinley Park in Peru.
Also Tuesday, River Forest beat Clarendon Hills 7-0, Evergreen Park routed Orion 15-0 and Rushville topped Sterling 13-2.
In Wednesday’s semifinals at St. Mary’s Field in La Salle, Spring Valley will face River Forest and Evergreen Park will play Rushville.
The semifinal winners play at 6 p.m. Thursday in La Salle.
Michigan advances in Central Region: The Michigan Senior League baseball team beat Iowa 7-2 in an elimination game in the Central Region Tournament on Tuesday in Peru.
Michigan advances to play Indiana at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Washington Park in Peru.
The Michigan-Indiana winner will face Illinois in the title game at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Washington Park.