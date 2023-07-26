IV Men’s Golf Championship features “strongest field in decades”

Looking at the field for the 2023 Illinois Valley Men’s Golf Championship, Jon Prescott said he feels at least half of the championship flight field are legitimate contenders for the title.
“There’s a lot of talent out there,” Prescott said. “It’ll be fun.
“There’s a solid 20-30 guys who could go out there and shoot 5, 6, 7 under for the two days and win it. It’ll take stringing together two good rounds.”
The tournament, which features 49 golfers in the championship flight and 172 golfers overall, tees off Saturday at Edgewood Park Golf Club in McNabb with the second round Sunday at Seneca’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.
“This may be the strongest field in decades,” tournament co-director Mason Kimberley said. “There are 49 players in the championship division. It’s a great mix of experienced tournament players and up-and-coming junior golfers with a ton of potential to go low.”
The field includes defending champion Brian Lehr, 2018-20 champ Baley Lehr, five-time winner Jeremy DeBernardi and fellow former champions Josh Gass, Craig McConville, Fred Steele, Tom Clancy, Troy Bauer and Jesse Cavanaugh.
Kimberley said if he had to pick the top 10 contenders, it would be Baley and Brian Lehr, Gass, Prescott, Cavanaugh, DeBernardi, Caleb Dzierzynski, Doug Pinter, Ian Roach and himself.
“The field is so deep that it wouldn’t be surprising to see a dark horse win it, kind of like Troy Bauer a couple years ago (in 2021),” Kimberley said.
Brian Lehr claimed the title last year by edging his son, Baley, and Gass by one stroke.
“I’m just hoping to put myself in contention come Sunday afternoon,” Brian Lehr said about his mentality coming in as the defending champion. “The field is very strong with the regulars and quite a few young golfers really improving.”
Brian Lehr said he’ll need to eliminate mistakes this weekend.
“I’ve been making enough birdies lately, but I haven’t been keeping my rounds clean,” Brian Lehr said. “I’ve had way too many bogeys.
“(My keys are) eliminating mistakes, and when I make a mistake, getting up and down. I haven’t been doing that very well lately.”
Brian Lehr said his son is his pick as the favorite. Baley Lehr recently finished second at the Berry Memorial Championship on July 15-16, and he won the Pine Hills Invitational in June.
“I’ve been playing pretty well this summer, and I’m hoping to let it continue into this weekend,” Baley Lehr said. “If I can drive it well both days, I should have a good chance and then hopefully just make some putts.
“This is always a really good tournament with a very strong field full of all the top golfers in the area. There’s a lot of people who can contend this week plus a lot of younger golfers coming up that should be in the mix as well.”
Gass rallied on the back nine to beat Baley Lehr in the Berry.
“When Baley and I compete, it’s usually the first one who makes a mistake (that loses), and unfortunately it was Baley at the Berry,” Gass said. “I’m looking forward to competing against him. He’s definitely one I always want to beat.”
Gass said he’s happy with how he’s been playing.
“My game’s in a good spot,” Gass said. “I’m feeling pretty confident about where it’s at. I just have to put two good rounds together and hopefully get another Illinois Valley championship.”
Kimberley, who has placed in the top three but is looking for his first area title, had a strong tournament finish last week.
“I just came off a solid week playing in the Illinois State Amateur Championship, finishing 52nd out of 135 of the best players in the state,” Kimberley said. “I’m hoping that all the hard work I put into my game prepping for that event carries over to the IV championship.”
Prescott also has finished in the top three and is looking for his first title.
“I have to take it one shot at a time,” Prescott said. “I’m sure most everyone can hear that. I always make it a goal to hit as many greens as possible and just give myself opportunities. It’s a lot easier to make a birdie with a putter in your hand than it is with a wedge. That’s the game plan.”
Outside the championship class, Kimberley said he expects the junior division (21 and under), which includes several championship class golfers, to be “super competitive,” while the tournament also added a Legends Division for Championship and A class golfers who are 55 and older, which includes Tom Prescott, Fred Steele, Jim Moskalewicz and Steve Witty, among others. Kimberley also expects close races in the A, B, C and senior divisions.
Along with the individual competition, Mendota Golf Club is looking for its fourth consecutive title.
“It’s always good to see the team title come home,” Jon Prescott said. “We (Mendota Golf Club) have a lot of guys who play in it. We get a lot of good support. Everyone really enjoys doing it and likes seeing the Mendota guys play well. Even the B and C flighters will stick around and cheer on any of us who might have a chance to win a championship.
“We have a really good group of guys out at Mendota. There’s lots of camaraderie. It’s a good time.”