July 24, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsTribune sports briefs for Monday, July 24, 2023

Spring Valley knocked out of Central Region Tournament

By Shaw Local News Network
Spring Valley's Jack Jablonski misses a tag on Michigan's Austin O'Dell at the plate on a pass ball during the Central Region Baseball Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Washington Park in Peru.

The Spring Valley Senior League baseball team was eliminated from the Central Region Tournament on Monday night with an 11-4 loss to Michigan at Washington Park in Peru.

Earlier Monday, Spring Valley defeated Wisconsin 13-1 in five innings. Spring Valley beat Missouri 11-1 on Sunday. Spring Valley finished 2-2 in the tournament.

Spring Valley's Geno Ferrari fields a ground ball while playing Michigan during the Central Region Baseball Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Washington Park in Peru.

Also Monday, Iowa beat Kentucky 10-0 and Illinois defeated Indiana 15-3 to advance to the championship game at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Michigan and Iowa play at 10 a.m. Tuesday in an elimination game. Indiana will play the Michigan-Iowa winner at 10 a.m. Wednesday with the winner advancing to play Illinois for the title.

Spring Valley earns top seed: The Spring Valley Minor League softball team claimed the top seed for the bracket portion of the state tournament in La Salle and Peru.

Spring Valley plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at McKinley Park in Peru against No. 9 Tri-Cities, which beat No. 8 Western Springs 6-3 on Monday. Other games Tuesday are No. 2 Rushville vs. No. 7 Sterling at 5:30 p.m. in Peru, No. 4 River Forest against No. 5 Clarendon Hills at 5:30 p.m. in La Salle and No. 3 Evergreen Park vs. No. 6 Orion at 7:30 p.m. in La Salle.

Oglesby knocked out of state tournament: The Oglesby Major League baseball team lost to Hinsdale in an elimination game at the state tournament Monday in Hinsdale.

On Sunday, Oglesby lost 10-0 to Elmhurst.