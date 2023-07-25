NewsTribune sports briefs for Monday, July 24, 2023

The Spring Valley Senior League baseball team was eliminated from the Central Region Tournament on Monday night with an 11-4 loss to Michigan at Washington Park in Peru.
Earlier Monday, Spring Valley defeated Wisconsin 13-1 in five innings. Spring Valley beat Missouri 11-1 on Sunday. Spring Valley finished 2-2 in the tournament.
Also Monday, Iowa beat Kentucky 10-0 and Illinois defeated Indiana 15-3 to advance to the championship game at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Michigan and Iowa play at 10 a.m. Tuesday in an elimination game. Indiana will play the Michigan-Iowa winner at 10 a.m. Wednesday with the winner advancing to play Illinois for the title.
Spring Valley earns top seed: The Spring Valley Minor League softball team claimed the top seed for the bracket portion of the state tournament in La Salle and Peru.
Spring Valley plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at McKinley Park in Peru against No. 9 Tri-Cities, which beat No. 8 Western Springs 6-3 on Monday. Other games Tuesday are No. 2 Rushville vs. No. 7 Sterling at 5:30 p.m. in Peru, No. 4 River Forest against No. 5 Clarendon Hills at 5:30 p.m. in La Salle and No. 3 Evergreen Park vs. No. 6 Orion at 7:30 p.m. in La Salle.
Oglesby knocked out of state tournament: The Oglesby Major League baseball team lost to Hinsdale in an elimination game at the state tournament Monday in Hinsdale.
On Sunday, Oglesby lost 10-0 to Elmhurst.