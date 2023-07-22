Hall graduate Ty Rybarczyk transferring to Indiana

With one year of eligibility left, Hall graduate Ty Rybarczyk felt he needed a change.
So the former state champion left the University of Illinois and entered the transfer portal.
“I want to thank my coaches at Illinois for giving me an opportunity to compete for them coming out of Parkland College,” Rybarczyk said. “With that being said, I just wanted a fresh start with a new program. I felt like a change of scenery for my last year of eligibility would be a good thing for my career.”
In four seasons with the Fighting Illini, Rybarczyk made 42 appearances, including nine starts.
He was 5-6 with five saves. Rybarczyk had a 7.12 ERA with 66 strikeouts and 38 walks in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
Rybarczyk only made one four-inning appearance this season before suffering a torn UCL, which required surgery.
“I loved my time at Illinois,” Rybarczyk said. “It was full of ups and downs, but it taught me a lot of valuable lessons on and off the field that have helped form me into the person I am today. I am a better person because of my time there. I was also able to form a lot of great relationships with some cool people and made a lot of memories that I will forever cherish.”
“I’m just grateful I was able to get in and out and land in a spot I’m really looking forward to being. It was a big risk going into the portal injured, but I couldn’t be happier with where I landed.”— Ty Rybarczyk, Hall graduate
Rybarczyk will be staying in the Big Ten Conference as he’s committed to Indiana University.
“When I got into contact with Indiana, it was a no-brainer,” Rybarczyk said. “I committed within the same day and am super excited about it. I’m really looking forward to this next season and what we are going to accomplish as a team.”
Rybarczyk said he’s happy he found a new school despite entering the portal with an injury.
“The transfer portal is crazy,” Rybarczyk said. “I think I gained 50 new followers on Twitter within the first day in the portal. I’m just grateful I was able to get in and out and land in a spot I’m really looking forward to being. It was a big risk going into the portal injured, but I couldn’t be happier with where I landed.
“It also just shows how much Indiana believes in me, taking a chance on someone who can’t even throw until September.”
Rybarczyk had his surgery May 1 and is still working toward a full recovery.
“My No. 1 goal is to get back healthy and contribute to the team’s success,” Rybarczyk said. “I had primary repair surgery May 1 with the Cardinals doctor down in St. Louis, and I am expected to be back fully by December. All my focus is on doing everything I possibly can to come back even better than I was before to contribute to Indiana’s success. That’s my only personal goal at the moment.”
Rybarczyk joins a Hoosiers team that went 43-20 overall in 2023, including 16-8 in the Big Ten, and played in the NCAA Lexington Regional championship.
Staying in the Big Ten, Rybarczyk will face his old team during conference play.
“It will for sure be a little weird competing against my old squad at Illinois,” said Rybarczyk, who will be in a graduate certificate program in business management at Indiana. “It will be nice to catch up with some of them during pregame, but once we step between the lines and the lights turn on, I’m going to want to sweep the series.”