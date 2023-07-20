July 20, 2023
Little League: Spring Valley softball 10s, Streator baseball 14s gearing up for state

By J.T. Pedelty

Little League all-star tournament competition continued Wednesday night, with Spring Valley scoring another District 20 championship banner.

Minor League Softball: At Peru, the Spring Valley 10-Year-Old All-Stars completed an undefeated run through the District 20 Tournament and advanced to the Illinois State Tournament with a 10-1 victory over Princeton on Wednesday.

The Illinois Minor League State Tournament will be hosted by Peru and La Salle, with play opening Saturday.

Spring Valley swept their way through the District 20 Minor League Softball Tournament, defeating Princeton, 10-1, Spring Valley advances to the State Tournament on Saturday hosted by District 20. It will face the District 10 champion at 12:30 p.m. at LaSalle St. Mary’s and It will face the District 10 champion at 12:30 p.m. at LaSalle St. Mary’s and then at 4 p.m. at McKinley Park in Peru against District 9. Team members are Bella Grisham (front row, from left) and Eleanor Simpson; and (back row) head coach Josh Pellegrini, Reese Baltikauski, Charlee Herrick, Stella Simpson, Vivi Verucchi, Nadia Rounds, coach Todd Bogatitus, Brynn Pellegrini, Callie Fusinetti, Asst. Coach Sam Wallaert, Isabella Caracheo, Cece Ferrari and Addy Mavity. (Photo provided by Josh Pellegrini)

Junior League Baseball: The Streator 14-Year-Old All-Stars are preparing for the Illinois Junior League State Tournament after claiming the District 20 banner with a 15-5 victory over Ottawa and a 2-1 run in the sub-state tournament hosted by Lynwood Little League.

Streator is scheduled to open play in Sterling on Saturday.

The Streator Junior League All-Stars captured the District 20 championship and are heading to the Illinois State Tournament. Team members include (not as pictured) Brennen Stillwell, Isaac Melvin, Cody Pinkerton, Keegan Gassman, Carter Compton, Colin Byars, Will Heider, Brezdyn Simons, Kamdyn Darrow, Brandon Mangruem, Jerrad Clark and Maddan McCloskey, as well as coaches Doug Gassman, Matt Darrow and Kort Davies. (Provided by Streator Youth Baseball)