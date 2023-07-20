Little League: Spring Valley softball 10s, Streator baseball 14s gearing up for state

Little League all-star tournament competition continued Wednesday night, with Spring Valley scoring another District 20 championship banner.
Minor League Softball: At Peru, the Spring Valley 10-Year-Old All-Stars completed an undefeated run through the District 20 Tournament and advanced to the Illinois State Tournament with a 10-1 victory over Princeton on Wednesday.
The Illinois Minor League State Tournament will be hosted by Peru and La Salle, with play opening Saturday.
Junior League Baseball: The Streator 14-Year-Old All-Stars are preparing for the Illinois Junior League State Tournament after claiming the District 20 banner with a 15-5 victory over Ottawa and a 2-1 run in the sub-state tournament hosted by Lynwood Little League.
Streator is scheduled to open play in Sterling on Saturday.