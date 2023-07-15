July 14, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesFriday Night DriveeNewspaperLocal EventsShaw Local RadioStarved Rock Country

NewsTribune sports briefs: Peru advances to Minor League baseball D20 final

District 20

District 20

Peru advanced to the Minor League baseball District 20 Tournament championship at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Ottawa with a 7-3 victory over Mendota on Friday.

On Thursday, Peru beat Ottawa National 16-1, and Streator defeated Princeton 13-1.

Spring Valley wins in Senior League baseball: The Spring Valley Senior League baseball team beat Peru 9-4 in the District 20 Tournament on Friday.

Oglesby stays alive in Minor League softball: The Oglesby Minor League softball team beat Bi-County 25-10 in an elimination game in the District 20 Tournament on Friday in Peru.

Friday’s second game between La Salle and Mendota was rained out.

On Thursday, Utica beat Mendota 14-4, and Spring Valley topped La Salle 16-6. Utica and Spring Valley will play at 5 p.m. Saturday followed by Peru against Princeton.

11U BASEBALL

Streator wins 11U baseball D20 title: The Streator 11-and-under baseball team beat Peru 7-2 on Friday to win the District 20 championship.

Peru advanced to the championship with a 5-1 win over Ottawa American on Thursday.