NewsTribune sports briefs: Peru advances to Minor League baseball D20 final

Peru advanced to the Minor League baseball District 20 Tournament championship at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Ottawa with a 7-3 victory over Mendota on Friday.
On Thursday, Peru beat Ottawa National 16-1, and Streator defeated Princeton 13-1.
Spring Valley wins in Senior League baseball: The Spring Valley Senior League baseball team beat Peru 9-4 in the District 20 Tournament on Friday.
Oglesby stays alive in Minor League softball: The Oglesby Minor League softball team beat Bi-County 25-10 in an elimination game in the District 20 Tournament on Friday in Peru.
Friday’s second game between La Salle and Mendota was rained out.
On Thursday, Utica beat Mendota 14-4, and Spring Valley topped La Salle 16-6. Utica and Spring Valley will play at 5 p.m. Saturday followed by Peru against Princeton.
11U BASEBALL
Streator wins 11U baseball D20 title: The Streator 11-and-under baseball team beat Peru 7-2 on Friday to win the District 20 championship.
Peru advanced to the championship with a 5-1 win over Ottawa American on Thursday.