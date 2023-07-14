Sports shorts: Hall girls basketball holds fundraiser on July 24

The Hall High School girls basketball team will hold a fundraiser on Monday, July 24 at Jack’s Tap at 129 E. Devlin St. in Spring Valley.
The “Jack’s Pork Tenderloin Night” dinner will be served from 4:30 to 8 p.m. with dine-in and carry-out available for $10. There will also be a $1,000 cash raffle drawn at 8 p.m. with a $10 donation per ticket.
For tickets, call coach TJ Orlandi (815-228-2222). Tickets will also be available at the door.
PHS summer cross country runs continue
PRINCETON - The Princeton High School cross country summer runs will continue at 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday. They will meet in front of the high school building on Euclid Avenue. The runs are open to all PHS students.
Wyaton Hills Ladies Day Golf
PRINCETON - Subtract the highest and lowest scores were the Play of the Day for Tuesday’s Wyaton Hills Ladies Day Golf. Winners were Nita Wyatt, Mary Cooney, Addie Carr and Carolyn Barkley.
Princeton soccer teams to hold ‘open pitches’
PRINCETON - The Princeton High School girls and boys soccer teams will hold an “open pitch” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at Little Siberia. These are open for all players interested in playing soccer at PHS this year.
SVWC Golf Outing set Saturday, July 29
SPRING VALLEY - The 29th annual Spring Valley Walleye Club Golf Outing will be held Saturday, July 29 at Spring Creek Golf Course.
There will be a 7:30 a.m. shot gun start for the 4-person best ball scramble.
Entry fee is $80 per player/$320 per team, including 18 holes of golf, cart and lunch and beverages. Online registration is available on the SVWC Facebook page.
Tiger Classic set Saturday, Aug. 12
PRINCETON - The 26th annual Tiger Classic sponsored by the Princeton Tiger Athletic Boosters will be held Saturday, Aug. 12 at Wyaton Golf Course.
Cost is $75 per golfer and $20 for dinner only. Golf will be limited to the first 18 teams to sign up. Registration forms are available on the Boosters Facebook page. Registration will start at 9 a.m. with a shot gun start at 10 a.m.
For more information, email ptabc2023@yahoo.com or call Heidi Lott at 815-303-7382.