Oglesby rallies past Bi-County to win Major League softball D20 title

The Oglesby Major League softball team defeated Bi-County 7-2 and 6-5 on Thursday to win the District 20 championship. Team members are Kennedy Kramarsic, Elaina Opsal, Sadie Leffelman, Aaliyah Martin, Elyse Grubich, Quinn Entrican, Bethany Kasperski, Cara Kilmartin, Sienna Combs, Brynleigh Engel and Sailor Ernat. (Kevin Chlum)