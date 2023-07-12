L-P alum Rachel Hickey to run at Baylor as graduate transfer

Rachel Hickey’s life is about to change drastically.
After growing up in the Illinois Valley and then attending Illinois State University for five years and competing in cross country and track and field, Hickey is moving to Waco, Texas to attend Baylor University as a graduate student.
She also has one season of outdoor track and field eligibility remaining, so she’ll compete with the Bears in the spring.
“It’ll definitely be a big change,” Hickey said. “It’s something that I don’t think I was ready for as a 17 year old coming out of (La Salle-Peru) high school. Now, I definitely feel a lot more prepared and a lot more comfortable making this change. My mom jokes that she will come retire down in Texas, so I don’t think I’ll be too far from them because they will definitely make time to come visit and watch me run.
“I’m excited for it. It’ll be an adjustment both climate wise and otherwise. I’ll be living my best life November through April.”
Entering her final season at ISU in August, Hickey put her name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
Hickey said having only one outdoor season of eligibility left turned off some SEC schools who showed early interest, but she did talk to about 20 schools.
Baylor was a late entry into the recruiting process, and Hickey said she was hesitant to respond because she was already trying to narrow down her options.
“I actually thought about not reaching back out, but I’m really glad I did because the first phone call was probably the best call I had with any coach in the portal,” Hickey said. “(Baylor) was immediately a top three contender.
“Coach (David) Barnett is the head coach at Baylor for distance. The way he connected with me over the phone was pretty immediate. He was really interested in my desire to pursue sports management and that I wanted to volunteer coach after I’m done running. He thought that was really appealing from a coach perspective where I would want to give back to the program in some way. Also from my end of things, he is very experienced with grad transfers and has had a lot of success at Auburn and Baylor with grad students, so that gave me a lot of confidence knowing he would know what to do with me when I get there.”
At Baylor, Hickey said she’ll likely compete in the 800 meters and 1,500, which were her main events at ISU, with more emphasis on the 1,500.
“I’m trying not to put too much pressure on myself, especially with it being such a short timeframe,” Hickey said. “I’ll be there for two years (for graduate school), but only having one season of competition, I want to really just be in the moment, really enjoy it and soak up the experience of being a Big 12 (Conference), Power Five athlete for a little bit and take whatever comes of it.
“My goal all along has been to compete on the national stage and try to pursue running after college, and I think that Baylor is the perfect place for me to chase that dream a little bit further.”
Hickey joins the Bears after a record-setting career at ISU.
She holds the school records for the indoor and outdoor 800 and the indoor 1,000.
During her career, Hickey ran on two Missouri Valley Conference indoor distance medley relay champions and won an MVC indoor mile title.
She also helped the Redbirds to conference title in nine of her 10 seasons.
“I chose to stay there for five years for a reason,” said Hickey, who graduated in May with a double major in journalism and marketing. “I loved my time there and it definitely helped set me up for something more, and that’s what I ultimately decided to do going into grad school.
“I had bronchitis in April so (my last ISU season) could have been better, but I’m really happy with how consistent I was. I think I ran a 2:07 in the 800 every time out, which I don’t know if I’ve ever done that. So it’s good to have that kind of momentum going into Baylor next year.
“It’s not the dream season that I wanted to end my Redbird career on, but it definitely sets me up well for next year.”