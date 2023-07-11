NewsTribune sports briefs: Bi-County Junior League eliminated at state

Bi-County went 1-2 at the Junior League softball state tournament. Bi-County advanced to state with a 9-8 win over La Salle in the District 20 championship. Team members for Bi-County are Alexis Margis, Chloe Parcher, Yesenia Avila, Britney Trinidad, Paige Tonioni, Myah Richardson, Finley Rue, Piper Terando, Sarah Schennum, Sofia Borri, Cadence Breckenridge and Reagan Fundell. (Photo provided)