NewsTribune sports briefs: Bi-County Junior League eliminated at state

The Bi-County Junior League softball team was eliminated from the state tournament with a 4-3 loss to La Grange on Sunday.
La Grange struck first with two runs in the bottom of the second before Bi-County tied it with a pair in the top of the fifth on a two-run single by Britney Trinidad that scored Paige Tonioni and Alexis Margis.
La Grange answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth, but Bi-County tied it again with a run in the top of the sixth when Sofia Borri scored on a groundout by Sarah Schennum.
La Grange won the game with a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Peru earns top seed in Minor League baseball: The Peru Minor League baseball team claimed the No. 1 seed in the District 20 Tournament by going 2-0 in pool play.
Peru beat La Salle 10-0 and Princeton 17-1.
Peru opens bracket play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Ottawa against the winner of Tuesday’s game between No. 8 Ottawa National and No. 9 Bi-County.
Streator is the No. 2 seed after defeating Ottawa American 16-0 and Oglesby 18-1.
Streator plays at 8 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Tuesday’s game between No. 7 Oglesby and No. 10 Princeton.
On Wednesday, No. 4 Mendota plays No. 5 La Salle at 5:30 p.m. followed by No. 3 Ottawa American against No. 6 Spring Valley.
Ottawa American was 2-0 in pool play with wins over Spring Valley (15-0) and Mendota (5-1). Mendota beat Bi-County 10-0 on Saturday, while Oglesby beat Princeton 15-0 in its opener.