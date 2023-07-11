July 11, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesFriday Night DriveeNewspaperLocal EventsShaw Local RadioStarved Rock Country

NewsTribune sports briefs: Bi-County Junior League eliminated at state

By Kevin Chlum
Bi-County defeated LaSalle, 9-8, Friday to capture the Junior League softball championship. Team members for Bi-County are Chloe Parcher, Yesenia Avila, Britney Trinidad, Paige Tonioni, Myah Richardson, Finley Rue, Piper Terando, Sarah Schennum, Sofia Borri, Cadence Breckenridge and Reagan Fundell.

Bi-County went 1-2 at the Junior League softball state tournament. Bi-County advanced to state with a 9-8 win over La Salle in the District 20 championship. Team members for Bi-County are Alexis Margis, Chloe Parcher, Yesenia Avila, Britney Trinidad, Paige Tonioni, Myah Richardson, Finley Rue, Piper Terando, Sarah Schennum, Sofia Borri, Cadence Breckenridge and Reagan Fundell. (Photo provided)

The Bi-County Junior League softball team was eliminated from the state tournament with a 4-3 loss to La Grange on Sunday.

La Grange struck first with two runs in the bottom of the second before Bi-County tied it with a pair in the top of the fifth on a two-run single by Britney Trinidad that scored Paige Tonioni and Alexis Margis.

La Grange answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth, but Bi-County tied it again with a run in the top of the sixth when Sofia Borri scored on a groundout by Sarah Schennum.

La Grange won the game with a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Peru earns top seed in Minor League baseball: The Peru Minor League baseball team claimed the No. 1 seed in the District 20 Tournament by going 2-0 in pool play.

Peru beat La Salle 10-0 and Princeton 17-1.

Peru opens bracket play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Ottawa against the winner of Tuesday’s game between No. 8 Ottawa National and No. 9 Bi-County.

Streator is the No. 2 seed after defeating Ottawa American 16-0 and Oglesby 18-1.

Streator plays at 8 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Tuesday’s game between No. 7 Oglesby and No. 10 Princeton.

On Wednesday, No. 4 Mendota plays No. 5 La Salle at 5:30 p.m. followed by No. 3 Ottawa American against No. 6 Spring Valley.

Ottawa American was 2-0 in pool play with wins over Spring Valley (15-0) and Mendota (5-1). Mendota beat Bi-County 10-0 on Saturday, while Oglesby beat Princeton 15-0 in its opener.