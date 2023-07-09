Briefs: Bi-County wins Junior League softball D20 title

The Bi-County Junior League softball team edged La Salle 9-8 on Friday in Mark to claim the District 20 championship.

La Salle beat Bi-County 13-7 in the first game of the title series Friday to force the winner-take-all second game.

After winning the title Friday, Bi-County opened state tournament play Saturday morning Brookfield, losing 15-7 to Sterling.

Bi-County bounced back to beat Pike County 9-3 in its second game Saturday.

Streator advances to Junior League Baseball D20 final: The Streator Junior League baseball team rolled into the District 20 tournament title series.

Streator opened the tournament with a 10-2 win over Ottawa National on Thursday then routed Mendota 29-0 on Friday before topping Peru 10-0 on Saturday.

Peru beat La Salle 11-1 in its opener Thursday.

In elimination games, Ottawa National beat La Salle 22-7 on Friday and Mendota 15-0 on Saturday.

Oglesby, Bi-County advance in Major League softball D20 tournament: The Oglesby and Bi-County Major League softball teams advanced in the District 20 tournament in Oglesby.

Oglesby defeated Mendota 13-3 on Friday, while Bi-County defeated Spring Valley 10-5.

Oglesby and Bi-County will play at 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Earlier in the tournament, Mendota edged Peru 8-7 and Bi-County beat Princeton 9-0 on Thursday, while Spring Valley topped La Salle 3-2 on Friday.

In an elimination game Saturday, La Salle beat Princeton 12-8.