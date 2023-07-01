Against Kewanee, Hall senior Mac Resetich showed his wide range of offensive skills on a baseball field.
He bunted for a single and launched a home run while also hitting a double and triple to achieve the rare feat of hitting for the cycle. He had four runs and four RBIs in the Red Devils’ 11-1 win.
“He has the ability to shrink the field and lengthen it as well,” Hall coach Tom Keegan said. “One game he hit for the cycle and he had a bunt for a hit and cleared the fence with a home run. He can attack you in multiple ways. He has speed, strength and power. He had it all at our level.”
Resetich hit .593 with a .679 on-base percentage. He hit 14 doubles, eight triples and five home runs.
Hall’s leadoff hitter also scored 70 runs — which is tied for seventh in a single season in state history — drove in 38 runs and stole 49 bases in 49 attempts.
“The numbers kind of speak for themselves. He was pretty much off the charts in all offensive categories.”— Tom Keegan, Hall baseball coach
Resetich was voted Class 2A All State by the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association and was a unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division pick after helping the Red Devils to a 23-9 record and the second sectional title in school history.
For all he accomplished this season, Resetich is the 2023 NewsTribune Baseball Player of the Year.
“The numbers kind of speak for themselves,” Keegan said. “He was pretty much off the charts in all offensive categories. I think what impresses me the most is he had every reason to be a prima donna based on what he’s doing in the future [playing football at Illinois] and the things he’s done, but everything he did was geared toward the team. He got to have individual success, but he also got to have success with his friends and classmates.”
Resetich was the spark for a Hall offense that averaged 9.3 runs per game by getting on base almost 70% of the time and putting himself in scoring position with 27 extra-base hits and 49 steals.
“Me being the leadoff hitter helped the team because I feel like I set the tone of the game, and the team fed off me,” Resetich said. “[I was a successful leadoff hitter because of] my ability to hit the ball, use my speed and work counts to get on base any way possible. When I was on base, I stole second first pitch [almost] every single time I had the chance.”
Keegan said Resetich’s presence at the top of the lineup helped the hitters behind him.
No. 2 hitter Ashton Pecher hit .434 with 46 RBIs, No. 3 hitter Kyler Lapp hit .438 with 34 RBIs, and cleanup hitter Joel Koch drove in 27 runs.
“For the last few years, our offense has went as he went,” Keegan said. “This year, if you look at his performance from week to week, there was never really a prolonged lull. He hit his way on base, get hit by a pitch, take a walk, he’d bunt or speed up the defense and reach on an error. Once he was on base, he basically would turn it into a double or triple [with steals] if he didn’t hit one already.
“For the guys who hit behind him, it was a good deal for them to give them RBI opportunities because he was on base continuously. It gave everybody a chance to do their roles.”
Resetich also played multiple roles defensively for Hall, starting the season in center field before moving to shortstop.
“For our lineup, he had to play shortstop,” Keegan said. “If you look at what he has in terms of pure athleticism, what he’s made for is running things down gap to gap [in the outfield]. He was out there for a little bit at the beginning. He was a steadying influence for our corner outfielders. He did a good job communicating. He also did that on the infield. He communicated with his teammates. We’ve seen him develop into a true leader this year.”
Resetich helped lead the Red Devils to the Elite Eight for only the second time in program history as Hall rallied past Riverdale to win a regional and staged a comeback to beat Sherrard in a sectional final before losing to eventual state champion Joliet Catholic in a supersectional.
“Knowing it was my last season, I felt like I had to go out every day and give it my all, and I feel like I did just that,” Resetich said. “It didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but it was something I’m proud of and enjoyed being part of.”