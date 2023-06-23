Baseball: Area players named to ICA All-Star Game

Three Illinois Valley players will play in the 46th Annual Illinois Coaches Association Senior All-Star Baseball Game in Bloomington on Wednesday, June 28.

Kyler Lapp and Ashton Pecher of Hall and Andrew Pyszka of Putnam County will suit up for the All-Star Game at Horenberger Field on the campus of lllinois Wesleyan University at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Also playing is Kyle Wolf of Newman.

St. Bede coach Bill Booker, who is serving as game director with support of coaches around the state, said rosters are being finalized as they await commitments from pitchers and catchers.

The game is being held in association with the Jason Foundation for the Awareness and Prevention of Youth Suicide.