June 23, 2023
Baseball: Area players named to ICA All-Star Game

Hall’s Kyler Lapp, Ashton Pecher and PC’s Andrew Pyszka will play in June 28 game at Bloomington

By Kevin Hieronymus
Hall's Kyler Lapp (left) and Ashton Pecher (right) and Putnam County's Andrew Pyszka will play in the IHSBCA All-Shrine Baseball Game in Bloomington on Wednesday.

Three Illinois Valley players will play in the 46th Annual Illinois Coaches Association Senior All-Star Baseball Game in Bloomington on Wednesday, June 28.

Kyler Lapp and Ashton Pecher of Hall and Andrew Pyszka of Putnam County will suit up for the All-Star Game at Horenberger Field on the campus of lllinois Wesleyan University at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Also playing is Kyle Wolf of Newman.

St. Bede coach Bill Booker, who is serving as game director with support of coaches around the state, said rosters are being finalized as they await commitments from pitchers and catchers.

The game is being held in association with the Jason Foundation for the Awareness and Prevention of Youth Suicide.

Hall’s Kyler Lapp drives in a run against Joliet Catholic in the Class 2A Geneseo Supersectional on Monday, May 29, 2023 in Geneseo.

Hall’s Kyler Lapp drives in a run against Joliet Catholic in the Class 2A Geneseo Supersectional on Monday, May 29, 2023 in Geneseo. He will play in the IHSBCA All-Star Game in Bloomington on June 28 with teammate Ashton Pecher and Andrew Pyszka of Putnam County. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)