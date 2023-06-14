Hall grad Jack Savitch heading to LSU-Shreveport

Hall graduate Jack Savitch spent the past two years playing baseball at Black Hawk College, which set him up for the next phase of his career.
“It was a great stepping stone to get me to my next school,” Savitch said.
After earning All-Arrowhead Conference honors as a sophomore, Savitch will continue his baseball career at LSU-Shreveport, an NAIA Division I school.
“The reason I chose LSU-Shreveport was because they are a great program and will develop me further as a pitcher,” said Savitch, who also considered several other NAIA schools as well as some NCAA Division II schools.
LSU-Shreveport went 46-10 overall this season and 27-3 in the Red River Athletic Conference to repeat as league champions.
The Pilots competed in the NAIA tournament for the 20th time and fell a win shy of advancing to the NAIA World Series. LSU-Shreveport played in the World Series in 2021 and 2022.
“It means a lot to join a program that wins a lot and has a pretty well-known tradition in winning and making NAIA tournaments,” Savitch said.
At Black Hawk this season, Savitch made 13 appearances on the mound with 10 starts, including three complete games.
He went 6-5 with a 3.45 ERA, 75 strikeouts and 24 walks in 60 innings to help the Braves win their 29th Arrowhead Conference championship.
“I developed as a pitcher at Black Hawk by getting in the weight room and getting bigger and developing better pitches with the help of my pitching coach [and former Hall assistant] Matt McDonald,” Savitch said.
Savitch, who plans to study business administration at LSU-Shreveport, said he hopes to continue improving on the mound.
“A goal I have for myself at LSU-Shreveport is to develop more as a pitcher and be the best I can be,” Savitch said.
“It means a lot to join a program that wins a lot and has a pretty well known tradition in winning and making NAIA tournaments.”— Jack Savitch, Hall graduate