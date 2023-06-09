‘It’s a great honor’: Shaw Media Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2023 class

Some of the best athletes, coaches, teams and media members in area history came together Thursday at the Auditorium Ballroom, some traveling from Florida, Texas, Colorado and even Germany.

Twelve individuals and four teams were inducted into the Shaw Media Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame.

“This class easily could have been the first class because of the quality of the inductees,” emcee Lanny Slevin said as he began the festivities.

The talented members of the Class of 2023 were very interconnected.

Mendota’s Don Hamel and Larry Corrigan were good friends in high school.

“It’s a great honor (to be inducted). It means a lot. I have friends and family here. I’m very happy.” — Larry Corrigan, former Mendota athlete, college baseball coach, MLB scout

La Salle-Peru volleyball coach Mark Haberkorn joked his 1990 Class AA fourth-place squad beat fellow 2023 inductee, the 1990 state champion Princeton volleyball team, in a conference match, noting it was “one of the greatest matches I’ve been associated with.”

And Distinguished Media Award recipient Kevin Hieronymus covered the 1990 PHS volleyball squad along with fellow inductees Eric Bryant and Brad Bickett.

The 1953 Hall football team that went 9-0 and outscored opponents 208-54 kicked off the night as one of two Legacy teams along with the 1951-52 DePue boys basketball team.

Lanny Slevin, Emcee presents the legacy award to Roger Bruno and Ron Malooley who were members of the 1953 Hall High School football team who went 9-0 during the Shaw Media Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

“We had 32 guys as freshmen and 32 guys as seniors. Nobody quit,” said Roger Bruno, one of two team members who went on stage to accept the plaque. “There was no quit in us. We just learned how to play the game.”

The 1951-52 Little Giants went 28-3 and won the program’s fourth consecutive regional title. Frank Montez was in attendance to represent the DePue squad.

Bob Prusator, legendary basketball coach at Tiskilwa High School is interviewed by Lanny Slevin Emcee, during the Shaw Media Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Legendary Tiskilwa coach Bob Prusator was the first individual inductee of the night. He led the Indians to a 531-199 record, 14 conference titles, seven regional championships, one sectional crown and one state appearance in 27 seasons. He also coached football for nine years.

“Some of the special memories are winning, my sons playing for me and the community support,” Prusator said.

Torie (Bunzell) Kueker smiles while holding her award with Lanny Slevin Emcee, during the Shaw Media Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Torie (Bunzell) Kueker was the 2007 NewsTribune Softball Player of the Year after going 18-1 with a 0.55 ERA and 270 strikeouts in 127 innings. She went on to pitch at Quincy University where she set the NCAA Division II record for career strikeouts with 1,539 as well as several career and single-season Quincy records.

She talked with Slevin about getting into sports from a different perspective now with her oldest child just starting T-ball.

Brad Bickett smiles while being interviewed by Lanny Slevin Emcee during the Shaw Media Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle. Bickett was the star player on the 1985-1986 Ohio basketball team who finished state runner-up. (Scott Anderson)

Brad Bickett is one year away from retirement, saying “to finish my career at Bureau Valley means a lot.”

Bickett is Ohio High School’s all-time leading scorer with 2,177 points and led the Bulldogs to a runner-up finish in the 1986 Class A state tournament. He owns a career coaching record of 493-313 in 30 seasons, including three straight Class A third-place finishes at Bureau Valley from 1999 to 2002. He later coached at Rock Falls, noting it gave him the opportunity to coach his son.

Bickett acknowledged his wife for the sacrifices she made for his career and joked about his two youngest daughters missing the ceremony because they couldn’t skip strength and conditioning.

“That’s how we do it in the Bicket house,” he said.

Bron Bacevich, the individual Legacy Award recipient, coached football and baseball at St. Bede and had coaching stops at Marquette Academy, the University of Illinois and Quincy College among others.

St. Bede superintendent Eve Postula, who had two uncles play for Bacevich, accepted the award on the late Bacevich’s behalf, saying he made “such a lasting impression at St. Bede.”

Larry Corrigan is interviewed by Rick Sipovic during the Shaw Media Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle. Corrigan was a 1968 Mendota High School graduate who played baseball at Iowa State. Corrigan was drafted by the LA Dodgers in the fourth round of the 1972 MLB Draft and played six minor league seasons for the Dodgers and Minnesota Twins. (Scott Anderson)

Corrigan was initially supposed to go to Illinois State University but ended up playing baseball at Iowa State University, which he said “changed my life entirely.”

He was an All-American at Iowa State, was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers and played six minor league seasons, served as the head coach at Iowa State and was later a scout for several MLB teams.

“It’s a great honor (to be inducted),” said Corrigan, who traveled from Florida for the event and had friends come in from Iowa and Colorado. “It means a lot. I have friends and family here. I’m very happy.”

Members of the 1966 Ottawa Township High School football team speak during the Shaw Media Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Nine members of the 1966 Ottawa football team went on stage wearing powder blue 1966 Pirates shirts to accept the plaque for their team that went 9-0 and outscored opponents 380-19.

“I got to connect with a lot of teammates I haven’t heard from in years,” said Kerry Novak, a member of the team and son of legendary coach Bill Novak, who also is a member of the IV Hall of Fame. “It’s been absolutely special. It’s a great honor.”

Lanny Slevin Emcee, presents the Shaw Media distinguished media award to Bureau County sports editor Kevin Hieronymus during the Shaw Media Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Hieronymus has been the sports editor at the Bureau County Republican, a Shaw Media paper. He is estimated to have covered 4,000 events and has covered eight state championship teams.

“I’ve had great relationships with kids and coaches over the years,” Hieronymus said.

When Slevin asked how long he’d keep writing, Hieronymus said, “As long as I’m having fun, I’ll keep doing it.”

Carlton Fay is interviewed by Lanny Slevin Emcee during the Shaw Media Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle. Fay was a star basketball player at Putnam County High School and led the team to the Class 1A State tournament in 2007. (Scott Anderson)

Slevin called Carlton Fay, “one of the best Class A players this state has ever produced.”

Fay is Putnam County’s all-time leading scorer (2,129 points) and rebounder (1,125) and led the Panthers to the Class A state tournament in 2007 before going on to a career at Southern Illinois.

“I look back on it and realize how much fun we had,” said Fay, who also acknowledged all the work he and his teammates and coaches put in going from “awful” his freshman year to a state team by his senior season.

Lanny Slevin Emcee, congratulates Tom Henderson Jr. as he accepts the award of his father Tom henderson Sr. during the Shaw Media Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle. Henderson was the boys and girls tennis coach at Ottawa Township High School from 1958-2007. (Scott Anderson)

Tom Henderson coached tennis at Ottawa from 1958 to 2000, leading the boys team to 36 district/sectional titles and the girls program to 23 district/sectional titles.

“I think what my dad was really great at was believing in his players,” Tom Henderson Jr. said.

Hamel, who came in from Texas, is the all-time leading scorer in Mendota history with 2,158 points. He played basketball at Northern Illinois and later had a successful coaching career.

“I’ve been very blessed,” said Hamel, who also drew some laughs with jokes about how much he shot the ball. “I’ve been around great people and great athletes.”

Mark Haberkorn, La Salle-Peru Township High School head volleyball coach smiles as is is introduced on stage during the Shaw Media Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Haberkorn, who has coached Lostant and L-P, is one of only five volleyball coaches in state history to win 1,000 matches. He’s led the Cavaliers to 19 regional titles, four sectional championships and three state trophies.

“I’ve been fortunate to coach a lot of great players and I’ve always had one of the best coaching staffs,” Haberkorn said. “That’s why you stay in the profession.

“There’s been a lot of days in gyms and a lot of days on buses. I love it and I’ll do it as long as I love what I’m doing.”

Slevin said John Pocivasek, known as “Mr. Marquette,” was one of the nicest, most humble people he ever met.

Tom and Jacob Pocivasek accept the Lanny Slevin Lifetime Achievement Award from Lanny Slevin Emcee, on behalf of their father John Pocivasek during the Shaw Media Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle. John Pocivasek, had a star prep career at St. Bede Academy and was a legendary figure who was a multi-sport coach and athletic director at Marquette Academy for 38 years. (Scott Anderson)

Pocivasek, the Lanny Slevin Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, was a standout athlete at St. Bede and later coached football, basketball, baseball, track and field and golf at Marquette along with serving as the school’s athletic director.

Pocivasek’s son Tom and grandson Jacob accepted on his behalf. His grandson recalled the long lines at his grandfather’s funeral signaling “all the people he impacted.”

Lanny Slevin Emcee interviewes star player Nicole Coates of the 1990 Princeton volleyball team during the Shaw Media Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

The 1990 Princeton volleyball team is one of three girls teams in the area history to win a state championship, finishing 36-2-1.

Nine members of the team were present, including coach Rita Placek, star player Nicole (Coates) Schaefbauer, who already is a member of the IV Hall fo Fame as an individual, and Karen Flaherty, who traveled from Germany.

Schaefbauer called the state title run “a great ride” and Placek said she was “lucky to end up at Princeton in a job that required me to coach.” She thanked her players for being patient with her as she learned the ropes.

Eric Bryant receives his award from Lanny Slevin Emcee during the Shaw Media Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle. Bryant was a legendary basketball coach at DePue and Hall High School where he won two straight Class A runner-up finishes in 1996-1997 and 1997-1998. (Scott Anderson)

Bryant was the final inductee. He had a standout career at DePue and IVCC before getting into coaching.

He led the DePue boys basketball team to a 145-90 record, two regional titles and a sectional crown. Bryant later coached Hall to a 277-238 record, six regional titles, three sectional championships and back-to-back Class A runner-up finishes.

“I had some really good coaches in grade school,” Bryant said. “They taught me a lot about being a good person and working hard. I always wanted to be a coach.”