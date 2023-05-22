NewsTribune-area athletes earn medals at IESA Class 3A state meet

La Salle Lincoln seventh grader Adan Pantoja won three medals Saturday at the IESA Class 3A Track and Field Meet at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

Pantoja placed fifth in the 400 meters in 56.67 seconds. He ran with Brayden Biewer, Caden Currie and Samuel Carter to place fourth in the 4x400 relay and ran with Biewer, Carter and Adrian Rico to finish eighth in the 4x100 in 52.02 seconds.

Princeton Logan’s Landen Hoffman placed fourth in the shot put with a toss of 38 feet, 11 inches.

In the seventh grade girls 3A meet, Bureau Valley’s Mya Shipp placed second in the 400 in 1:03.25 and finished sixth in the long jump at 14-11.25.

Princeton Logan’s Jocelyn Strouss placed sixth in the 800 in 2:31.51.

Mendota Northbrook eighth grader Mariyah Elam placed fourth in the Class 3A high jump by clearing 4-11.