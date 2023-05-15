Holy Family’s Aubrey Duttlinger wins 3 IESA track and field state titles

Oglesby Holy Family’s Aubrey Duttlinger claimed three championships Saturday at the Illinois Elementary School Association track and field state meet in East Peoria.

Duttlinger won the eighth grade Class 1A 200-meter dash in 27.54 seconds, the 100 hurdles in 16.73 seconds and the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 0½ inch.

Duttlinger’s time in the 100 hurdles broke the IESA eighth grade Class 1A state record of 16.91 seconds.

She also placed fifth in the 100 in 13.92 seconds to earn a fourth medal.

Duttlinger was the only athlete from Holy Family competing but racked up enough points by herself to bring home the third-place team trophy.

Palatine St. Theresa won with 43 points followed by Findlay Okaw Valley with 40 and Duttlinger’s 34 points for Holy Family.

Bradford’s Dusti Smith won the 400 in 59.53 seconds and was runner-up in the 800 in 2:21.68 and the 1,600 in 5:19.65. Bradford finished fourth with 30 points.

Trinity’s Kate Duncan placed fifth in the high jump at 4-5, while Utica Waltham’s Delani Duggan placed eighth in the 800 in 2:35.34.

In the eighth grade boys 1A meet, Utica Waltham’s Parker Abens, Daniel Edwall, Cash Pappas and John Sowers placed third in the 4x400 relay in 4:05.2, while DePue’s Diego Perez, Pablo Excobar, Ismael Mejia and Landon Marquez finished fourth in the 4x200 in 1:45.89.

Marquez placed seventh in the 100 in 12.5 seconds and Ladd’s Brody Bosi was eighth in the high jump at 5-3.

In the eighth grade girls 2A meet, Oglesby Washington’s Alexus Hines placed fourth in the high jump at 4-9.

Putnam County’s Peyton Barto, Carter Hochstatter, Daniel Siegmann and Kale Coleman finished eighth in the eighth grade boys 4x200 relay in 1:43.42.

In the boys seventh grade Class 1A meet, Dimmick’s Noah Miles won the high jump by clearing 5-3.

LaMoille Allen’s Gage Spangler placed second in the discus with a throw of 110-4.

Trinity’s Luca Verucchi placed second in the 200 in 26.08 seconds and fifth in the 100 in 13.13 seconds, while teammate Kash Tomsha finished third in the 400 in 1:00.2, and Trinity’s Maks Baker took sixth in the shot put at 32-10.

Dimmick’s Kennen Grisham placed fifth in the 110 hurdles in 18.07 seconds, Bradford’s Evan Knobloch finished fifth in the 1,600 in 5:07.56 and LaMoille Allen’s Aiden Robinson was eighth in the 200 in 26.8 seconds.

In the seventh grade girls Class 1A meet, Tonica’s Reagan Fundell placed third in the 100 hurdles in 18.05 seconds.

Dimmick’s Kiera Mertez finished fourth in the 200 in 28.58 seconds and ran with Madilyn Thacker, Julia McLaughlin and Isabella Pyszka to take eighth in the 4x200 in 2:07.03.

Trinity’s Aubrey Urbanski finished seventh in the 800 in 2:36.65, while LaMoille Allen’s Olivea Glasper took seventh in the shot put at 25-10.

Henry-Senachwine’s Audrey Chambers placed second in the seventh grade girls Class 2A long jump at 15-8 1/2.

In the seventh grade boys Class 2A meet, Putnam County’s Maddox Poole placed fifth in the 1,600 in 5:05.05, while Oglesby Washington’s Nicholas Campbell, Landon Balestri, Aavery Hill and Jake Mueller finished eighth in the 4x200 in 1:52.67.