Katie Bates ‘a game changer’ for IVCC softball

Initially during her senior year at Princeton, Katie Bates decided to continue her athletic career at Loras College.
However, she realized it wasn’t for her and instead transferred to IVCC.
“IVCC was a much better fit for me for a lot of reasons,” Bates said. “Although it was a hard decision, it was also the best decision. I’m glad I was able to advocate for myself and do what I thought was best for me. I’m so thankful for the people and experiences IVCC has given me.”
IVCC softball coach Cory Tomasson was thrilled to add Bates to the roster.
“I was told by one of her high school teammates that she was coming back to IVCC,” Tomasson said. “I reached out and she said she was interested. She joined the team a little late because she wanted to get settled in. It was absolutely great.
“The first thing I did after I talked to her was go to the team and say, ‘I’ve recruited all of you. There’s an individual who is interested in coming back and she is a game changer. She will make a huge impact for this team.’ Every one of those players said to bring her in.”
Bates has certainly been a game changer for the Eagles.
She is 8-2 overall and is undefeated in Arrowhead Conference play. She has a 2.81 ERA — which Tomasson said is a bit elevated due to Bates having to come on in relief in second games of doubleheaders after starting the opener — with 75 strikeouts and 22 walks in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
I’ve just been attacking batters and trusting my defense behind me to make plays.”— Katie Bates, IVCC pitcher
Bates ranks 40th in NJCAA Division II in strikeouts per seven innings at 8.42.
“I’ve just been attacking batters and trusting my defense behind me to make plays,” Bates said. “The confidence I have in my movement pitches right now is incredible.”
Bates threw a two-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts in a five-inning win over Kishwaukee on April 3 and tossed a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in a five-inning win over Joliet on March 29.
“She’s just been tremendous on the mound for us. She’s just been dominating right now,” Tomasson said. “Her movement pitches are working well. She doesn’t walk a lot of batters. She’s throwing strikes and around the plate all the time.”
Tomasson said Bates has also been “a quiet” leader for the Eagles and has also contributed in the field and at the plate.
She plays second base at times when she’s not in the circle and she’s been batting third in the lineup.
Bates is hitting .364 with five doubles, 12 runs scored and 16 RBIs.
The Eagles are 13-9 overall 9-3 in conference games.
“I’m very proud of how we’ve been playing this season so far,” Bates said. “We had some ups and downs at the start, but we’ve kept pushing and we’re starting to get in our groove.”
Bates said she hopes to keep pitching well and help the Eagles make some noise in the postseason.
“If I could keep pitching like this that would be great,” Bates said. “I think we have a lot of potential to go far I the postseason. We just have to keep working together and trusting our coaches.”