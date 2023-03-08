Trinity Catholic, Parkside seventh grade volleyball teams advance to state

The Parkside seventh grade volleyball team advanced to state with a victory over Peotone in the sectional final. Pictured, front row (left to right): Charlie Slusarek, Annika Skoog, Madyson Putman, Mia Michaelson, Emma Tomlinson and Arley George. Back row: Parker McClain, Margaret Bumgarner, Zariah Delgado, Hope Antkowiak, Riley Russell, Jalynn Sanders and coach Tara Backes. (Photo provided by Wes Mil)