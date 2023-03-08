March 07, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Trinity Catholic, Parkside seventh grade volleyball teams advance to state

Saints, Raiders will play in quarterfinals Friday

By Shaw Local News Network
The Trinity Catholic seventh grade volleyball team advanced to the IESA Class 1A state tournament with a win over Marquette in the sectional final. Pictured, front row: Alexis Robles, Lily Tielebein, Mary Simonetta and Allie Inman. Back row: Coach Laura Urbanski, Sofia Sarabia, Aubrey Urbanski, Hanna Washkowiak, Hailey O’Hare, Payden Kelly and Tara Duncan.

The Trinity Catholic seventh grade volleyball team advanced to the IESA Class 1A state tournament with a win over Marquette in the sectional final. Pictured, front row: Alexis Robles, Lily Tielebein, Mary Simonetta and Allie Inman. Back row: Coach Laura Urbanski, Sofia Sarabia, Aubrey Urbanski, Hanna Washkowiak, Hailey O’Hare, Payden Kelly and Tara Duncan. (Photo provided by Laura Urbanski)

The Trinity Catholic and Parkside seventh grade volleyball teams qualified for the IESA state tournament with sectional wins Monday.

Trinity defeated Marquette 25-15, 25-18 to win Sectional 2 at Cornell Grade School. Trinity advanced to the sectional with a 25-12, 25-16 win over Mendota Holy Cross in the regional championship.

The Saints (18-0) will face Greenfield (18-8) at 7 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals at Clinton Junior High.

The semifinals along with the third-place and title matches are Saturday.

Parkside beat Peotone 19-25, 25-16, 25-18 to win Sectional 2 at Saratoga Grade School. Parkside advanced to the sectional with a 25-21, 25-14 win over Braidwood Reed-Custer in the regional title match.

The Parkside seventh grade volleyball team advanced to state with a victory over Peotone in the sectional final. Pictured, front row (left to right): Charlie Slusarek, Annika Skoog, Madyson Putman, Mia Michaelson, Emma Tomlinson and Arley George. Back row: Parker McClain, Margaret Bumgarner, Zariah Delgado, Hope Antkowiak, Riley Russell, Jalynn Sanders and coach Tara Backes.

The Parkside seventh grade volleyball team advanced to state with a victory over Peotone in the sectional final. Pictured, front row (left to right): Charlie Slusarek, Annika Skoog, Madyson Putman, Mia Michaelson, Emma Tomlinson and Arley George. Back row: Parker McClain, Margaret Bumgarner, Zariah Delgado, Hope Antkowiak, Riley Russell, Jalynn Sanders and coach Tara Backes. (Photo provided by Wes Mil)

The Raiders (20-5) will play Staunton (25-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals at Warrensburg-Latham Middle School.

The semifinals along with the third-place and title matches are Saturday.

In Class 2A, Putnam County came up just short of a state berth, losing 25-17, 20-25, 25-18 to Bloomington Corpus Christi in Sectional 1 at Lexington.

The Pumas, who finish 23-3, defeated Ottawa Wallace 25-16, 25-15 in the regional final.

The Putnam County seventh grade volleyball team won an IESA regional championship. Pictured, front row: Samantha Marciniak, Mya Barajas, Britney Trinidad, Jaycee Dickey, Myah Richardson, Finley Rue, Avery Grasser, Tula Rue and Kennedy Holocker. Back row: Asstistant coach Erika Richardson, assistant coach Julie Zuniga, Tinlee Sistek, Alicia Barreras, Eden Carlson, Aurora Bickerman, Diana Ely, Natalia Villagomez and coach Shannon Jenkins. Not pictured: Meghan Wiley and Iliana Luke.

The Putnam County seventh grade volleyball team won an IESA regional championship. Pictured, front row: Samantha Marciniak, Mya Barajas, Britney Trinidad, Jaycee Dickey, Myah Richardson, Finley Rue, Avery Grasser, Tula Rue and Kennedy Holocker. Back row: Asstistant coach Erika Richardson, assistant coach Julie Zuniga, Tinlee Sistek, Alicia Barreras, Eden Carlson, Aurora Bickerman, Diana Ely, Natalia Villagomez and coach Shannon Jenkins. Not pictured: Meghan Wiley and Iliana Luke. (Photo provid)