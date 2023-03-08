Trinity Catholic, Parkside seventh grade volleyball teams advance to state

The Trinity Catholic and Parkside seventh grade volleyball teams qualified for the IESA state tournament with sectional wins Monday.
Trinity defeated Marquette 25-15, 25-18 to win Sectional 2 at Cornell Grade School. Trinity advanced to the sectional with a 25-12, 25-16 win over Mendota Holy Cross in the regional championship.
The Saints (18-0) will face Greenfield (18-8) at 7 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals at Clinton Junior High.
The semifinals along with the third-place and title matches are Saturday.
Parkside beat Peotone 19-25, 25-16, 25-18 to win Sectional 2 at Saratoga Grade School. Parkside advanced to the sectional with a 25-21, 25-14 win over Braidwood Reed-Custer in the regional title match.
The Raiders (20-5) will play Staunton (25-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals at Warrensburg-Latham Middle School.
In Class 2A, Putnam County came up just short of a state berth, losing 25-17, 20-25, 25-18 to Bloomington Corpus Christi in Sectional 1 at Lexington.
The Pumas, who finish 23-3, defeated Ottawa Wallace 25-16, 25-15 in the regional final.