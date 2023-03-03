IVCC men’s basketball loses in Region 4 tournament

Vijay Wallace poured in a game-high 28 points Thursday as the No. 5-seeded men’s basketball team fell 92-87 to No. 4 Waubonsee Valley in the NJCAA Division II Region 4 District 3 Tournament in Sugar Grove.
After falling behind 16-7, the Eagles rallied to take a 22-21 lead midway through the first half before trailing 48-41 at halftime.
The Chiefs opened the second half on a 6-0 run to take a 54-41 lead, but IVCC rallied again and tied the game midway through the second half.
Waubonsee extended its lead back out to 11 before IVCC put together a run to get within six with two minutes left.
However, the Chiefs hit 9 of 12 free throws down the stretch to hold on for the win.
Jalen Brown had 24 points for the Eagles, who end the season with a 12-19 record.
Waubonsee (23-8) advances to play No. 1-seeded South Suburban (26-5) in the semifinals on Sunday at Rock Valley College in Rockford.