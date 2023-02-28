Roundup: IVCC women’s basketball loses in region tournament

The No. 10-seeded IVCC women’s basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 113-62 loss to No. 7 Waubonsee in a Region 4 Division II District A Tournament play-in game in Sugar Grove.

The Eagles, who finish 5-26, trailed 23-19 after the first quarter, 52-39 at halftime and 81-50 after three quarters.

Men’s basketball

IVCC to play Waubonsee: IVCC (12-18) earned the No. 5 seed for the Region 4 District 3 Tournament and will open the postseason at 7 p.m. Thursday at No. 4 Waubonsee (22-8).

The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 82-66 on Nov. 10 in Oglesby.

SATURDAY RESULTS

Girls indoor track and field

At Plainfield: La Salle-Peru had three top-10 finishes at the Plainfield North Invitational.

Hope Eldridge had the Cavaliers’ best performance, placing seventh in the shot put with a toss of 8.47 meters.

Miah Eugenia Buckley finished 10th in the 800 meters in 2:44.66, while the 4x400 relay of Buckley, Ava Currie, Ashlee Lord and Lylian Pabian finished 10th in 4:55.84.

At Rockford: St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich ran the 60-meter dash in 8.25 seconds to place second in the event at the Rockford Invitational.

Anna Lopez finished third in the triple jump (10.14 meters) and fourth in the long jump (4.71) for the Bruins.

St. Bede also had a fourth-place relay as Lopez, Bosnich, Macy Zeglis and Emerald De La Torre ran a 1:57.52 in the 4x200.