Girls basketball: Fieldcrest tops Peotone 68-64 in 3 OT thriller for 2A sectional title

COAL CITY — As fans and players took photos to capture the moment, Fieldcrest Knights girls basketball coach Mitch Neally stood off to the side of the court with a grin from ear to ear.
He was enjoying the moment, enjoying the accomplishment, and enjoying watching his Knights squad celebrate another big victory after they earned a championship victory over the Peotone Blue Devils 68-64 in triple overtime at the Class 2A Coal City Sectional.
“Whether it be girls, boys, Class 1A, Class 4A ... that was one heck of a basketball game,” Neally said. “Everyone stepped up tonight. We had a lot of girls make plays in key times. We had Ashlyn (May) foul out early in the first overtime, then Riley (Burton) early in the third overtime, but these girls just refuse to let that stop them from their goal.”
Fieldcrest (32-3) advances to the Peotone Supersectional at 7 p.m. Monday against Chicago Noble/Butler, which defeated Chicago Phillips 41-27 at the Timothy Christian Sectional. The Knights defeated Chicago Noble/Butler in last season’s supersectional by three points.
Fieldcrest was led by Carolyn Megow with 20 points and a game-best 12 rebounds. Kaitlyn White (six rebounds, five assists) and Haley Carver (four rebounds) each netted 14 points, and May added 13 points and three steals. White surpassed the 1,000-point career mark in the win.
Carver’s layup off a White assist started the third OT before Megow converted an offensive rebound in traffic for a basket, and Carver wrapped up the win with a pair of free throws with 19 seconds left.
“We’ve worked for this and we’ve prepared for games like this,” Neally said. “We also have the advantage of experience from last year in playing in high-pressure situations. We have players that know and believe that can make a big play when counted on. It’s instilled in them from us as coaches, their teammates, and from within each one of them.”
Peotone, which led 23-18 at halftime and 33-27 heading to the fourth, received a 3-pointer from Madison Schroeder with 15 seconds left in regulation to send the game to extra time.
Schroeder finished with a game-high 23 points and eight rebounds, while Jenna Hunter added 16 points and seven rebounds. Adeline Graffeo (five assists) and Marissa Velasco each scored nine points.
“This was a great high school basketball game, " Peotone coach Steve Strough said, his club finishing 31-2 on the season, with both losses coming at the hands of Fieldcrest. “There really isn’t a clear-cut key to the game tonight, they just made a few more points than we did.
“We wanted to do some things differently on the defensive end than the first meeting and we knew we’d have to limit our turnovers. To be honest, we were able to do a lot of the things we wanted tonight, but in the end they found a way to be ahead on the scoreboard when the clock struck zero.”
The Knights trailed 61-59 with 2.5 seconds left in the first overtime with freshman Macy Gochanour at the free-throw line. She made them both.
“A freshman at the line, down two with three seconds left and she knocks down both free throws ... she had ice water in her veins,” Neally said. “You talk about pressure, but she just stepped up and made them like I knew she would.”
Megow’s rebound and hoop with 2:04 left in the third OT put the Knights ahead for good.
“You just have to know what to do when sometimes you’re the shortest girl in the post,” Megow said with a laugh. " It’s a lot about positioning, using your quickness, and really just wanting the ball more than anyone on the floor.
“I’ve played in some stressful games the last couple of years, but nothing like tonight. Wow, three overtimes, I hope I never have to do that ever again.
“Our experience from last year definitely helped us tonight.”