Girls basketball: Fieldcrest rolls past Princeton in battle of 2A state-ranked teams

MINONK – The opening three minutes of Thursday’s girls basketball game between Princeton and Fieldcrest, both state-ranked teams, was played nearly dead even.
However, for the final 29 minutes of the contest, it was all Knights.
The hosts used a relentless defensive effort and outstanding shooting to take a 15-point lead by the end of the first quarter and an eye-popping 39-point advantage at halftime on the way to a dominating 83-39 victory in each team’s regular-season finale.
“That might have to be a record for Fieldcrest girls basketball,” Fieldcrest coach Mitch Neally said of the 58 first-half points. “We talked before the game how this was our last home game and last chance to prep for the postseason. We talked about how this was the last chance for the seniors to play on this floor in front of an amazing crowd and what kind of mark they wanted to leave. Everyone from the starters to the last girls off the bench did an amazing job tonight.”
Fieldcrest (28-3) – ranked No. 6 in the latest AP Class 2A poll – shot 24 for 33 (73%) in the opening half and 34 for 53 (64%) for the game, including 9 for 19 from beyond the arc, while also forcing Princeton into 19 of its 26 turnovers in the first half.
“Princeton is a very good team – I mean, they’ve won 26 games – but to come out the way we did tells me we are ready for the postseason to start,” Neally said, whose team won its ninth straight game and finished the year 9-1 at home. “We’ve had some good stretches in games this season, but none of them were anything like tonight. It was pretty amazing to watch.”
Kaitlin White posted a game-high 21 points, including five 3-pointers, with five rebounds and three assists for the Knights, while Carolyn Megow had 20 points and six steals. Riley Burton added 13 points and five rebounds, Macy Gochanour had 10 points and seven assists, Ashlyn May finished with eight points, five rebounds and six assists, and Haley Carver chipped in six points and three steals.
“We just came out very strong right from the start, and I kind of had a feeling that was going to happen during warmups,” said White, who was celebrating her 17th birthday. “Everyone just had so much energy, and it just carried over into the game. It just seemed like we were clicking in everything, and there is no better time to do that with regionals starting next week.
“I’m not sure if it is allowed, but I’m going to save my birthday wish in case I need it during the postseason.”
The Tigresses (26-4) – ranked No. 11 in 2A – were led by 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals by Camryn Driscoll. Olivia Gartin had nine points and five rebounds, while Isa Ibarra and Keighley Davis each scored six points.
“Nights like tonight, there isn’t much to really say ... they just shot the lights out,” Princeton coach Darcy Kepner said. “[Fieldcrest] was able to get on a roll on their home floor, and we just couldn’t find a way to slow them down. I’m proud of the effort; I mean, we were still diving on the floor for loose balls down 40 points. It just obviously wasn’t our night, and you just tip your hat to the opponent.
“I talked to my athletic director last season about trying to schedule tough teams for us throughout the year to get us ready for the postseason. It’s good for us to face a challenge like we did tonight in a very good Fieldcrest team. My girls want to win a regional championship, and despite the outcome tonight, I really think the experience of playing in this game will help us.”
Fieldcrest, the top seed in its sub-sectional, will play the winner of Manteno/Wilmington on Monday to begin the Wilmington Regional. Princeton, the No. 2 seed at the Bureau Valley Regional, will take on the winner of Bureau Valley/Illinois Valley Central on Monday.