Girls basketball: Big second half sends Marquette roaring past St. Bede

OTTAWA – In her four varsity seasons in the Marquette girls basketball program, Eva McCallum has seen virtually all of her teammates honored before their last regular-season home game in Bader Gym and enjoyed every minute, while secretly dreading that her own finale was fast approaching.
But when it arrived Wednesday, she was nervous, admitting she’d be “very upset” if her last home game ended in a loss.
Fortunately, her teammates sent their only senior out a winner, one way or another.
After suffering through some first-half shooting woes that allowed visiting St. Bede to stay close, the Crusaders went to work even harder at the other end of the floor over the latter two quarters and held the Bruins to only two field goals over the final 16 minutes.
Eventually, the shooting returned, too, combining with that defense for a 53-27 nonconference victory.
Led by Lilly Craig, who connected on only 2 of her first 12 shots from the field but still managed to finish with 17 points and nine rebounds, Marquette outscored St. Bede 13-1 in the third period and 13-8 in the fourth, surrendering only a putback bucket by Lily Bosnich and a 3-pointer by Abby Michels in the latter period.
Marquette (15-15) also limited St. Bede standout Ali Bosnich to only three of her team-best 12 points in the second half to make the night special for McCallum.
“I was a little nervous at first. The first half was a little slow, but we came out in the third quarter better than we have all season,” said McCallum, who finished with six points and five rebounds. “This means a lot to me. There was a senior night in volleyball, too, but this is really the last time for me playing in Bader and that hits a soft spot in my heart. It hurts that it’s the last, but my teammates made this really special for me. "
It started out more frustrating than special as Marquette hit only 5 of 14 tries in the first quarter to lead 12-11. In the second quarter, while the rest of the team was going 2 for 13 from the field, Chloe Larson sank 3 of 4 shots and scored all 10 of her points for a 27-18 Cru edge at the break.
But in the third quarter the defense took hold, forcing St. Bede (7-20) into eight turnovers and misses on all nine of its shots. Craig, meanwhile, finally warmed up and scored seven points as Marquette scored the last 13 points of the quarter.
“Lilly touched quite a bit of the rim on a few of her shots, but they wouldn’t drop in,” Marquette coach Eric Price said. “She was getting frustrated, but she stayed with it, got to the line to help her settle in. You have to see the ball go through the net sometimes.
“Early on we had some turnovers I could have lived without, but we handled the ball pretty well, and we rebounded the ball really well. Defensively, we did a pretty good job on (Ali) Bosnich, who’s one heck of a basketball player. We missed some bunnies, but we got to the line more. I’m happy with this one.”
On the game, the Crusaders had 22 turnovers of their own, but forced 26 and held a 40-32 edge on the glass behind Craig and Avery Durdan, who also had nine rebounds.
“They definitely controlled the boards in the first half,” St. Bede coach Stephanie Mickley said. “They’re leapers, and when you go against girls who can jump you have to get position and box out, and that’s where we were lacking. We’ve controlled the boards in games at times this year, but tonight was not one of them. We have to muscle up.
“We try to pound it inside, but that was well covered, and we got some shooters back, but we couldn’t hit shots. We have to attack the basket, but for some reason we were tentative tonight.”