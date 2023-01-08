Girls basketball: Princeton uses huge run to start 2nd half in 55-39 win over Marquette Academy

OTTAWA — The Princeton girls basketball team held an eight-point halftime lead against host Marquette Academy after a close opening 16 minutes in Saturday afternoon’s contest at Bader Gymnasium.
But in the third quarter the Tigresses exploded from the start.
Princeton — with a mix of a ferocious trapping defense causing turnovers and rushed shots, plus a near flawless transition game — netted the opening 16 points in the first 7 minutes of the second half and eventually headed home with a 55-39 victory over the Crusaders.
Princeton had topped Marquette 58-41 just 10 days ago at the St. Bede Lady Bruin Classic Tournament.
“There wasn’t really any special game plan today after playing them at St. Bede, we just wanted to make it an up-tempo game and use our defense to create offense,” said Princeton coach Darcy Kepner, her squad improving to 16-2 on the season. “I thought we did a great job in both of those areas.
“We just talked at halftime about coming out really strong in the third quarter and the girls did just that.”
Princeton’s Miyah Fox posted a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double and added five assists and a steal. Keighley Davis added 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Mariah Hobson (three steals), Isabella Ibarra (five rebounds), Camryn Driscoll (four rebounds, three assists), and Olivia Mattingly chipped in six points apiece. The Tigresses shot just 34% but grabbed 20 offensive rebounds.
“I felt like in the first half (Marquette) just kept coming at us and I think we all knew we were going to have to step things up a little,” said Fox, who scored the opening five points of the game-changing burst and added two layups off of steals to close the flurry. “This is a very unselfish team. We like to share the ball and work together on defense. Not that we played badly in the first half, but I just felt like we all came out determined to build on the lead we had.
“I felt like I played a good game, but I also thought everyone on the team played just as well as I did. It’s been a fun season so far and we’ve won a lot of games, but we all know we have to keep working on getting better every day.”
Marquette (7-9) received 17 points, eight rebounds and two assists from Lilly Craig, 14 points and eight rebounds from Avery Durdan, and five points, six rebounds and two assists from Eva McCallum.
The hosts led 8-7 midway through the opening quarter but trailed 16-11 at the horn and 22-11 two minutes into the second. A 3-pointer from Craig, a 10-foot jumper by Durdan and a free throw by McCallum sliced the lead to 22-17, but the visitors closed out the half scoring seven of the next 11 points.
“Princeton is just bigger, faster, stronger and quicker than we are and add in that they have a ton more experience,” MA coach Eric Price said. “They are a tough matchup for a lot of teams, but especially us. We have to find ways to rebound better and that can be tough when we are at a disadvantage size-wise in almost every game we play. We just have to have a little more ‘want too,’ and ‘a little more fight.’
“To be honest, today wasn’t much unlike when we played them at St. Bede — they built a small lead, we clawed to stay with them and then all of a sudden, they took off and we could find any way to slow them down.”
Marquette is back in action on Monday at 7 p.m. at Bader with a Tri-County Conference game against Dwight.
Princeton’s next contest is a Three Rivers Conference East Division game on the road this Friday at 7 p.m. against St. Bede Academy.