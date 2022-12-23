NewsTribune sports briefs: Pistol Shrimp release schedule, theme nights

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp released their schedule and promotional schedule for the 2023 summer season, their third in Peru.

The Shrimp will play 28 home games at Schweickert Stadium with the home opener set for 7:05 p.m. June 2 against the Burlington Bees. The Shrimp open the season May 31 at Springfield and play June 1 at Burlington.

There will be 24 theme nights, including eight new promotional games this season with South Claw Sam’s Birthday Party kicking things off followed by School’s Out for the Summer on June 3.

Other June nights include Country Night on June 6 with a pre-game Cody Calkins concert and First Responder Appreciation Night, which will feature a specialty jersey, on June 20.

In July, there will be Movie Night, Salute to the Military and Frightful Friday with South Claw Sam’s Trick of Treat Scavenger Hunt among the 13 theme nights.

St. Bede volleyball bumped up to Class 2A

The IHSA released the enrollments and classifications for the fall sports for the 2023-25 school years.

The St. Bede volleyball team was the only area team to see a change in its classification. The Bruins have been moved up to Class 2A for the 2023 and 2024 seasons after competing in Class 1A for the past three seasons.