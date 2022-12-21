Girls basketball: L-P, Newark prove feisty foes in tourney losses

OTTAWA – The fact that size matters in girls basketball was evident not once but twice on Tuesday night at Ottawa High School’s Lady Pirate Holiday Tournament.
And unfortunately for the local teams involved, the benefit went to physical size, not the heart involved in their efforts.
Against highly regarded and supremely talented Metamora, the La Salle-Peru Cavaliers played perhaps their best first half of the season and matched the Redbirds virtually point for point, trailing only 25-24 at the half. However, Metamora’s physical height and muscle took command on both ends of the floor in the latter two quarters of a 57-33 victory over the Cavs in Kingman Gym.
In the previous contest, a physically stronger Prairie Central club had a tough time putting away feisty but offensively challenged Newark, widening a slight 25-23 third-quarter edge with an 11-3 burst on the Hawks’ way to a 42-30 win over the Norsemen.
Those decisions finalize the bracket order for Wednesday. Of local interest, Streator will take on Morris at 1:30 p.m. in the third-place bracket, L-P meets Newark at 4:30 p.m. in the second-place bracket, and Ottawa does battle against Canton in the first-place bracket.
Metamora 57, L-P 33
The Cavaliers grabbed early leads of 4-0 and 8-4 before Metamora woke up. Down to the Redbirds 16-12, back-to-back 3-pointers by Brooklyn Ficek and Taylor Martyn erased that deficit before a post-up by Emma Garretson and a drive by Ficek opened up a 22-18 L-P advantage.
An Olivia Shetterly bucket off a Martyn pass made the lead 24-20 before the Redbirds’ Mackinzi Beccue dropped in a floater and Camryn Youngquist canned a 3 with 29.6 seconds left to regain the lead for good.
Metamora (10-4) came out in the second half pounding the ball inside to 6-foot-2 sophomore Ella Russell, and she responded with eight of the Redbirds’ first 10 points. Youngquist ended up with 15 points, all on 3s, and Russell scored 13 for Metamora.
Meanwhile, the Cavs were missing their first nine tries and didn’t get on the board until a Shetterly putback at 2:25 in the third.
In all, L-P (6-6) had only four field goals in 21 shots and netted just nine points in the second half. Ficek finished with a team-high nine points, while Shetterly added six points and eight rebounds.
“It helped us a lot in the first half when we had someone else make a shot or two,” L-P coach Adam Spencer said. “Brooklyn sets the table and everybody knows it, bringing it up and also trying to guard No. 23 [Katy Ramage], too, who’s six inches taller than her, so she’s got a lot on her shoulders. … Emma and Olivia did very well in the post tonight. They’re coming along well. … But we were a little bit outmatched, giving away a couple inches at virtually every spot, and probably a couple of pounds, too. They’re all athletes, and you can tell they know what they’re doing.
“Their screen on-screen action is hard to work through because of their strength, and No. 22 [Youngquist] hit some big 3s for them off of that, and they hurt.”
Prairie Central 42, Newark 30
In the earlier contest, it appeared neither team wanted to take control, as they combined for 19 turnovers in the first period alone.
Three deuces by PC’s Lucy Whitfill allowed the Hawks to take a 10-2 lead before a 12-footer from the left corner by Newark’s Addison Ness and a pair of buckets spanning the quarter break by Brooklyn Hatteberg cut that deficit to just two.
But while the Norsemen struggled to find unhurried shots offensively (12 for 45, 26.6%), seven of the game-best 14 points by the Hawks’ Mariya Cisco spread that gap back to 19-10.
Ness collected half of her team-high 12 points in the second quarter to bring the Norsemen (9-3) back so that a bucket by Hatteberg off a save by Kiara Wesseh pulled them within 22-19, and a pair of free throws by Ness sliced it to 25-23 with 4:59 showing in the third.
But Cisco’s twin sister, Chloe, who connected on just 3 of 18 shots from the arc on the night, sank two of those back to back from the right side to stretch PC’s lead for good.
Ness also had a game-high nine rebounds for NHS.
“Those shots she hit were big ones right then,” Newark coach Glenn Clausel said. “We live and die by our defensive pressure, but their guards just handled us tonight, just dismantled us. We were confused and out of position, and that allowed them to drive the lane and kick out. … We didn’t fight like we usually do. We didn’t have the energy tonight, and I’m a little disappointed in that.
“We didn’t shoot well, we didn’t move the ball well, we need to rebound better. It wasn’t our night tonight. We’ll have to get better tomorrow.”