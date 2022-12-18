Girls basketball: Ottawa opens own tourney with wins over Streator, Pontiac

OTTAWA – For the participating teams, the opening day of the Lady Pirate Holiday Tournament is as much a taxing, draining chore as it is a Christmas basketball pleasure, but while the host Ottawa Pirates showed some signs of wear late, it escaped the slate with a pair of convincing victories.
The Pirates opened the day at 9 a.m. with a convincing 49-15 win over rival Streator, then found enough first-half energy in the late afternoon to surge far ahead of Pontiac before closing out a 56-40 victory over the Indians in Kingman Gym.
“When you have two games in one day – and Pontiac was our fifth in this week – we knew we would have heavy legs today,” Ottawa coach Brent Moore said, “so the expectation was to be mentally strong, to compete and play as hard as we could and finish the week strong. Tonight, we had bursts of energy, but at times we were sluggish both physically and mentally.
“But when all was said and done, we got the job done, and now we can rest up our legs and come back at ‘em on Tuesday.”
Streator also dropped its second game, falling 60-25 to Pontiac, while Morris also lost a pair of decisions, 54-28 to Joliet Catholic and 53-12 to Canton.
La Salle-Peru and Newark each played a single game on the day, the Cavaliers a 49-40 winner past Chillicothe IVC, while the Norsemen handled Knoxville 54-27 in the day’s finale.
The tournament’s pool play resumes on Tuesday with Newark taking on Prairie Central at 4:30 p.m. and L-P clashing with Metamora at 7:30, with the inter-pool matchups scheduled for Wednesday and the championship and third-place contests marked for Thursday.
Ottawa 56, Pontiac 40
The Pirates knew from their Nov. 14 matchup with Pontiac at the Prairie Central Tournament that stopping junior guard Bailey Masching was the key, and though she ended up with a game-high 19 points, her damage was spread out except for a brief stretch in the third quarter.
Otherwise, Ottawa was in control at both ends, in the first quarter using eight points from Marlie Orlandi and seven forced turnovers to grab leads of 9-2 and 16-8. It then got 10 points from Ella Schmitz and pressured Pontiac into 10 more miscues in the second to widen that gap to 32-11.
Masching’s 10 third-quarter points, and five fourth-quarter points by Mackenzie Coates only drew the Indians within 12 with 5:57 to play before a 3-pointer by Grace Carroll and a three-point play by Hailey Larsen halted that rally.
Larsen and Schmitz each finished with 14 points, Carroll had 10, Orlandi added eight, and Kendall Lowery scored seven for the hosts (12-3).
“One thing we’ve been doing a good job at is sharing the basketball, especially in transition, looking up the floor,” Moore said, “but now even in the half-court, we’re snapping the ball around, getting inside-out touches, attacking when its open. We’re building that chemistry and we’re growing every day as a team.”
L-P 49, IVC 40
In L-P’s opener against IVC in Love Gym, every Cavalier started out cold except Brooklyn Ficek. While the rest of the team was going 0 for 7 from the field in the first six minutes, Ficek connected on 5 for 6 for 12 points. It took a putback by Olivia Shetterly with 33.8 seconds left and a steal and layup by Ficek at 28.3 to give Cavs a 16-11 advantage after one quarter.
Ficek led all scorers for the Cavs (6-5) with 24 points on 10 for 18 shooting.
The Grey Ghosts climbed back within two, but an 11-0 L-P burst spread the lead to 25-14 on a Ficek layup with 2:34 left in the half. Again, IVC got close, cutting it to five points on a 3-pointer by Sage Geltmaker at the 5:14 mark of the third, and twice more in the fourth. However, the Cavs overcame some questionable decisions behind five of Emma Garretson’s 15 points, and forced nine Ghost turnovers for a 9-3 run in the mid-fourth, taking the margin back to double digits.
“The last game we played, in the first half against Sandwich, it was the best half we’ve played this season, but the first half today was probably the best first half Brooklyn has played this season,” L-P coach Adam Spencer said. “They didn’t know her, so she got some shots she might not get against an Ottawa, but she knocked them down. … But at the end, in the last minute we’re going for steals, we’re shooting 3s, we’re getting beat back door, and you can’t do that. Those things are the difference between beating teams we should beat and beating teams better than us.
“The girls are playing hard, but at times we just have to play a little bit smarter, to make a little jump in that area as we’re closer to the midway point in the season.”
Ottawa 49, Streator 15: In the morning game, Orlandi netted 15 points and Schmitz scored 13, with each tossing in five points in an 18-2 first quarter that put them in control over the Bulldogs.
Cailey Gwaltney fired in a trio of 3s for a Streator-best nine points.
Pontiac 60, Streator 25: Streator faired no better in its second effort, as Masching tossed in 13 of her game-high 24 points in a 21-12 Pontiac first period.
Tops for Streator in the loss was Gwaltney with 12 points – on four 3s – while Kiley Rhodes added six points.
Joliet Catholic 54, Morris 28: Olivia Cameron accounted for 10 points and eight rebounds for Morris, but the Angels exploded to a 21-2 first-quarter lead and cruised to the victory in their Saturday opener.
Canton 53, Morris 12: Morris suffered through another tough one in its nightcap, falling behind 18-1 after one period on its way to the loss to the Little Giants. Brooklyn Lind led Morris with six points.
Newark 54, Knoxville 27: The final game of the day saw the Norsemen breeze to the win behind 19 points from Addison Ness. Brooklyn Hatteberg added nine points and Tess Carlson had eight for Newark, which expanded a 29-22 halftime lead with an 18-1 third quarter.