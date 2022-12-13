Boys basketball: Fieldcrest finishes strong in 70-53 victory over Dwight

MINONK – First-year Fieldcrest coach Jeremy Hahn talked before Monday night’s game against Dwight about his young team still trying to figure out how to close out games, with three of the Knights four losses collectively coming down to a handful of possessions.
The Knights found themselves in a familiar situation Monday, leading the Trojans by 12 points with five minutes to play.
Dwight’s Wyatt Thompson and Luke Gallet then sank back-to-back 3-pointers over the next two minutes to cut the disadvantage to six. But from there, a 3 by Connor Reichman and rebound basket by Brady Ruestman helped Fieldcrest (3-4 overall) get back on track and eventually earn a 70-53 victory.
“I said to my assistant coaches right before talking to the team before the fourth quarter started, ‘Here we are again,’ ” Hahn said. “Then Dwight was able to come out quickly and knock down a couple of open looks, but we did a really good job of shutting things down from there.”
Reichman led the Knights – which finished shooting 50% (28 of 56) and held a 33-30 rebound margin – with 21 points and a pair of steals, while Ruestman finished with 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots. Ed Lorton added 10 points, five rebounds, seven assists and took three charges, with Nathan Cook and Landon Modro chipping in six points each. Jordan Heider grabbed a team-best 10 rebounds and added five assists.
“We’ve been in the same situation [as] tonight in every game but one this season, holding a decent lead late, and turnovers have killed us,” Hahn said. “Teams have brought pressure, and we have collectively lost our minds with bad decisions. But tonight, we did a much better job of handling the pressure Dwight brought in the fourth quarter. We showed poise and growth tonight in that area.
“We are still a work in progress, but overall I feel we put together a pretty solid night of basketball.”
Dwight (2-7) was paced by Thompson’s 25-point, 15-rebound double-double, while Conner Telford scored 17 points to go along with five rebounds and two steals. The Trojans – who shot 33% (16 of 48) and posted 16 turnovers – dropped their seventh straight game.
“Wyatt is a very good player for us, and when Conner is scoring, I feel we are a pretty hard team to guard, but we just haven’t been a very good team on the defensive end of the floor so far this season,” Dwight coach Jeremy Connor said. “We are just giving up way too many points. It’s been a struggle for us defensively.
“We’ve been stressing help-side defense and getting into gaps to not let any dribble penetration, and while we are getting better, we aren’t anywhere near where we need to be right now. We’ve come out playing zone to start games this season, and opponents are just shooting the lights out – at least four hitting 50% from the arc. We then have been forced to go to man, and we just aren’t doing as solid of a job in that as we can. I feel we can be a good defensive team, but we just aren’t there yet.”
Fieldcrest led 20-12 after the first quarter, with Ruestman scoring nine points and Reichman seven. Dwight opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run to get even, but the Knights entered halftime up 36-27.
Thompson, who had 12 points in the first two quarters, sank a pair of long 3s, and Gallet added another as the visitors closed to within six at 42-36 at the five-minute mark, but again Fieldcrest regrouped with five points from Reichman and baskets from Ruestman, Lorton and Heider to push the lead back to 53-41 heading to the fourth.
Fieldcrest travels to Stanford Olympia on Tuesday.
Dwight heads to Marquette for a Tri-County Conference game Friday at Bader Gym.