Girls basketball: Princeton tops Streator to win pool in own Holiday Tournament

The Princeton girls basketball team rolled to a 57-33 win over Streator on Tuesday to win the Blue Pool in its own Princeton Holiday Tournament.
The Gray Pool and White Pool began to take shape Tuesday as well.
In the Gray Pool, Stark County beat Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 29-27 to finish 1-1. Bureau Valley is 1-0 and can win the pool with a victory over Henry (0-1) on Wednesday.
In the White Pool, Erie-Prophetstown defeated St. Bede 40-22 on Tuesday. The Panthers (1-0) can win the pool with a victory over Midland (0-1) on Wednesday. St. Bede is 1-1.
Princeton 57, Streator 33
The Tigresses used their intense 1-3-1 pressure to force turnovers on Streator’s first six possessions and cause 13 turnovers in the first quarter.
“We were up in our 1-3-1, and the girls love that,” Princeton coach Darcy Kepner said. “They play hard. I think they knew we could get some tips and steals, and that motivated them.
“I think our tops [in the zone] do a great job of forcing them to feel uncomfortable, just setting those tight traps, moving when the ball is in the air and anticipating those passes really helps us.”
Princeton scored the first 13 points of the game and built a 21-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.
“We got up and down and played at the tempo we wanted,” Kepner said. “I think we are just unselfish and were able to get the easiest look for us. The kids are really good at finishing, playing through contact and just staying focused throughout the game.”
The Tigresses extended their lead to 35-15 at halftime and 47-22 after three quarters.
Three quick buckets to start the fourth quarter, the last being a steal and layup by Keighley Davis, put Princeton up 53-22 to start the running clock.
Davis and Mariah Hobson scored 10 points each, while Olivia Gartin added nine for the Tigresses, who backed off the pressure throughout the final three quarters.
“It was a good time to practice some things and be more prepared looking forward,” Kepner said. “We played in the half court, played a little man and some 2-3 zone. Just working on some things we need to clean up.
“There’s still more work to be done and probably some tougher competition going forward. I think we’ll just keep working and getting better.”
Kiley Rhodes had 10 points for the Bulldogs, while Marisa Vickers added eight.
“I thought the second half we played a lot better,” new Streator coach Jacob Durdan said. “There’s things to build on. We’re coming in this year and trying to build a new culture and start getting things going with the program. I thought in then second half the girls brought that tenacity we’ve been talking about for the last two weeks.
“Our ball movement [was better in the second half]. That’s something I’ve been preaching to the girls. I like to see ball movement without dribbling. I thought we did a lot better job of that the second half.”
The Bulldogs finish pool play Wednesday against Putnam County.
“We have to have confidence, No. 1,” Durdan said about how the Bulldogs can improve moving forward. “We talk every day about believing in ourselves and trusting our teammates. I thought we did a good job of that, but we can continue to build on that as well. And just continued ball movement and fundamental work.”
Stark County 29, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 27
The teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 19, then traded baskets early in the period.
The Mallards took the lead 22-21 when Lauren Harbison drained a 3-pointer, but Stark County countered with a 3 by Lindley Johnston. Mikayla Frawley tied it with a jumper on an assist from Laney Lester before the Rebels scored on back-to-back possessions to take a 28-24 lead.
A free throw by Kaitlyn Anderson and a post bucket by Lester a minute later pulled the Mallards within one at 28-27 with 2:06 left. The Mallards weren’t able to tie or take the lead in the final two minutes, as they turned it over twice and missed a pair of shots.
“We were trying a few things that we’ve worked on some in practice to try to get them off balance or get their defense to rotate a little bit thinking we might be able to sneak in and get a layup,” Henry coach Erik Greenwood said. “But we threw the ball away, and that definitely hurt. That was a crucial turnover when we really needed a shot. Even if we missed, we could have had a scramble and rebound.
“Limiting turnovers in those situations is so crucial, and we’re just not there yet.”
Harbison scored 11 points to lead the Mallards, while Anderson added five.
“We’re so young. We started a freshman and two sophomores, and everyone is in dramatically different roles [than last season],” Greenwood said. “Considering all that, I think we hung in there pretty good. They just made one more shot than we did.
“I’m kind of a big-picture guy, so I always look at how we can improve.”
Erie-Prophetstown 40, St. Bede 22
The Panthers outscored the Bedans 11-3 in the first quarter and 15-3 in the second quarter as they built a 26-6 halftime lead. E-P outscored the Bruins 4-1 in the third quarter. In the final eight minutes, St. Bede scored 15 points to E-P’s 10.
Ali Bosnich scored 12 points to pace the Bruins, with 11 points coming in the fourth quarter. Krystal De La Torre added five points for St. Bede.