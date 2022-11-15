Girls basketball: Serena uses offense, Seneca defense to claim opening wins

SENECA – The two winners on the opening night of the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday at Seneca High School weren’t exactly surprising, but the fact that each took a completely different path to their victory was unusual for the first contests of the season.
First, the Serena Huskers used a lot of offense – in particular seven 3-pointers in a 23-point effort by junior Gwyneth O’Connell – in a 49-37 victory over Hall in the first game of the night.
Host Seneca followed by using a tremendous stretch of defense – limiting Herscher to one field goal in a near 14-minute stretch of the second half – to slip past the Tigers 37-26 in the nightcap.
Seneca’s Tuesday slate, the second of three nights of action there and at Flanagan leading up to Saturday’s finals at Flanagan, will see Serena do battle with Herscher at 5:30 p.m. followed by Seneca against Hall.
Serena 49, Hall 37: The first quarter was an even battle between the perimeter shooting of the Huskers, who saw O’Connell can a pair of 3s and Jenna Setchell one, against the inside game of the Red Devils led by Toni Newton and Promise Giacometti, each netting four points in the paint.
However, the complexion of the game changed when Giacometti went down hard with an ankle injury with 6:55 showing in the second quarter. Serena, behind three more 3s from O’Connell, outscored Hall 17-10 in the period for a 30-20 lead at the break.
It maintained that double-digit advantage for virtually all the second half behind eight more points from O’Connell, six from Reese Cole and four from Setchell.
“It was a nice debut for Gwyneth,” Serena coach Jim Jobst said of the summer transfer from Newark. “In a lot of ways, some of our rotations defensively weren’t great. We left [McKenna Christiansen] open a little too much, and she can shoot, but those will get better as we go. … Overall, I’m pretty pleased with how we played tonight, but we have things to work on.”
Even though a less-than-100% Giacometti returned to start the third quarter and Christiansen poured in all of her 22 points in the last three quarters, Hall got no closer than five.
“When Promise went down, that really changed things for us,” Hall coach TJ Orlandi said. “She does so much offensively and defensively. … That stretch with her out, that’s where we kind of lost this one.
“I thought McKenna was getting some good looks, even in the first quarter when she didn’t score, and I was happy for the most part about how we were executing. We played hard. Serena’s a good team, and we played with them, but losing Promise for that stretch was a little too much for our depth to handle.”
Seneca 37, Herscher 26: Seneca got off to about as bad a start as possible, turning the ball over four times in less than three minutes and managing only a Kennedy Hartwig layup in the first six minutes.
But the Irish quickly bounced back, getting a boost off the bench from sophomore Ella Sterling. After her blocked shot led to a 3 from Hartwig, the 5-foot-11 post scored on a push up the floor before a three-point play by Hartwig with 9.4 seconds left gave the hosts a 10-7 edge.
Despite accumulating 16 turnovers in the first half and 25 through three quarters, Seneca managed to stay in front of the veteran Tigers. A buzzer-beating 25-footer from Alyssa Zellers gave the Irish a 23-18 lead at the half.
The Irish defense took over in the second half as it held Herscher to one fast-break bucket by Ella Gessner from 48 seconds of the second quarter to 3:09 of the fourth when a steal and layup by Hailey King accounted for the last points of the game. The Tigers shot 17.2% (10-of-58) and made just 2-of-22 3-pointers on the night.
Meanwhile, Hartwig, with 21 points, was the only Irish player with more than four points. Seneca finished with 31 turnovers.
“That kind of defense, that was the hope,” Seneca coach Brian Holman said. “We came out and were kind of helter-skelter there, but once we got our legs under us, we were fine. We have Kennedy, but we’re really inexperienced and everybody around her is just getting their feet wet on the varsity level. … But once we took that initial run and came back, I thought we’d be OK.
“At halftime we talked about locking in and forcing them out, making them shoot 3s. Early in the season, that’s tough because your legs are tired and we play a hard-nosed game that’s going to wear you down, so we were more than happy to let them keep shooting 3s. If they make a few, so be it. Overall, it was a really good effort in the second half.”