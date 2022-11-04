IVCC men’s basketball has better athletes, more depth in 2022-23

IVCC men’s basketball coach Chris Herman said the Eagles “have better athletes” this season.
The Eagles return Dakota Deverteuil (12 points per game), A.J. Lee (7.9 ppg), Jalen Brown (7.1 ppg), Will Meliska and Abraham Pantoja from last year’s team that went 12-17.
IVCC has a pair of transfers who will make an impact in DeAndre Vortes, who played at a junior college in California last season, and Fieldcrest graduate Henry Lorton, who attended Southern Illinois-Edwardsville as a student last year but did not play basketball.
Vortes scored 15 points in Tuesday’s season opener, while Lorton, who Herman described as a “really good defender,” started in the opener.
The Eagles also have a solid freshmen class led by four players from Dyett High School in Chicago in Vijay Wallace, DeAndre Nobles, Tavarius Vinson and Malik Johnson.
Wallace led the Eagles with 18 points in the opener, Nobles scored seven in the first game, Vinson is 7-foot-1 and Herman describes Johnson as a leader “on and off the court.”
Freshman guard Reece Johnson also is expected to contribute, while freshmen Caden Clark, T.J. Guthman, Willie Kennix and Wes Ruppert round out the roster.
“This is the first year we’ve had some really solid depth,” Herman said. “We’ve been working in the weight room and doing a lot of conditioning. I think our conditioning really showed up (in the opener).”
Herman expects the team’s defense to be solid with Vinson serving as a rim protector and rebounder in the paint.
“I think our defense is our strength,” Herman said. “When you have a 7-footer back there, that helps. We’re really working on gap coverage an stunting at the ball. I think it really gets them active. It forces them to be in the right spot in midline, help and recover we talk about.”
Offensively, Wallace and Vortes will be the team’s go-to scorers. Herman said Vinson is athletic and a “big-time dunker” but is still working to develop his post game and footwork.
“Vjay Wallace and Vortes can create and get their own shots,” Herman said. “We’ve had trouble the last few years because we didn’t have anybody who could go and get a shot or make a play when we needed it. We think we have better scorers.
“We’re running some of the dribble-drive type stuff, secondary breaks, some dribble handoffs and weaves,” Herman said. “We’ll put the big kid into then pick-and-roll. He’s comfortable with that. He did it in high school with Vijay Wallace.”
The Eagles will face a schedule that Herman said “doesn’t have any gimmes,” including games against preseason No. 5 Milwaukee Area Tech and No. 18 Kirkwood.
“My goal is always to try to get in the top four in the district,” Herman said. “Our district is really loaded with (No. 1) South Suburban and Milwaukee Tech. It’s be nice to have a home game in the playoffs. We want to get in the top four and see where we can get.”