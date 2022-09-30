Area Roundup: Princeton volleyball rolls past Hall

At Prouty Gym in Princeton, Olivia Gartin hammered 12 kills and added 11 digs to help Princeton to a 25-22, 25-21 volleyball victory over rival Hall.
Miyah Fox contributed 13 points and 11 digs, Isa Ibarra 10 points, two aces and six digs, Lily Keutzer five kills, four points, an ace and three digs, and Caitlyn Meyer 22 assists and nine digs for Princeton (7-10, 6-2 Three Rivers East). Kelsea Klingenberg added six points and five digs, and Mia Buccini five points and two digs.
Seneca def Putnam County, 25-21, 25-23: At RM Germano Gym in Granville, the Irish captured the Tri-County Conference battle, despite 10 kills and 10 digs from Ava Hatton, Tori Balma’s 24 assists and eight digs, and four kills and four points from Avery Moutry.
Maggie Richetta contributed seven kills and six digs, and Megan Wasilewski five points for the Panthers (10-8-3, 3-2 T-C).
Woodland def. Henry-Senachwine, 25-6, 25-18: At rural Streator, the Warriors took down the Mallards in two sets. Pacing Henry were Gabriella Garcia with 14 digs, Miikayla Frawley with three kills, and Kaitlyn Anderson with three assists and a block.
Fieldcrest def. Dee Mack, 25-14, 25-15: At Minonk, the Knights moved to 19-1, 7-2 in the Heart of Illinois Conference with the win. Allie Wiesenhofer collected seven kills and six digs, and Kate White had nine assists and an ace to pace the victory.
Sophomore volleyball
Princeton def. Hall, 25-14, 25-18: At Prouty Gym in Princeton, the Kittens claimed the victory to move to 7-10, 4-4 in the conference.
Woodland def. Henry-Senachwine, 14-25, 25-23, 25-22: At rural Streator, the Mallards fell in the JV contest.
Freshman volleyball
Princeton def. Hall, 25-13, 25-12: At Prouty Gym in Princeton, the Princeton freshman squad improved to 14-3 overall and a perfect 8-0 in the Three Rivers this season.