La Salle-Peru graduates and former NewsTribune Volleyball Players of the Year Kamryn Olson (left) and Marisa Guisti squared off over the weekend in Butler's Bulldog Brawl in Indianapolis. Olson's Central Michigan University squad beat Guisti's Butler team 25-14, 25-16, 25-18. Olson had 12 digs, two assists and an ace, while Guisti had five kills, three blocks and an ace. (Photo courtesy of Jodeen Guisti)