IVCC men’s golf has new coach, entirely new roster

The IVCC men’s golf program has a lot of new faces after the Eagles qualified for the NJCAA Division II National Championships last year.
Patrick Guilfoyle has taken over as head coach and he has a roster without any returnin players.
Dylan Cartwright, Connor Noramczyk, Spencer DeGraaf, Matt Lucas, Rivers Jordan and Jack Bauer make up the roster for the Eagles.
“Dylan has really impressed me with his ability to pick up lessons and implement them as well as being naturally athletic and makes a great turn at the ball,” Guilfoyle said. “Connor has a really nice swing and with time he has the foundation to be a real threat. I got to watch him a little before the season at the IV men’s tournament I help direct and I was really impressed with his balance and his short game.”
Guilfoyle said he wants to get his players acclimated to college golf this fall.
“My goal this year is to get the guys into the mindset of collegiate golf,” Guilfoyle said. “To realize that course management can make or break a round as well as giving them knowledge on how to hit certain shots around the green. I’d love to get all of them to finish the first half of the year 5-7 shots better than where they started and keep building from there.”