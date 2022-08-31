IVCC women’s tennis jumping to Division I in 2022

After placing third in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament last fall, the IVCC women’s tennis team is making the jump to Division I this season.
“Since our team is now playing D1, our goal this year is to increase our tennis IQ, really work on gaining confidence on all areas of the court, cut out of our game detrimental thoughts or actions, strengthen our weak areas and take full advantage of our strengths,” IVCC coach Julie Milota said. “We want to make these athletes the best version of themselves. If we do that, we have accomplished my goals and so much more.”
The Eagles have a strong foundation to build around with Olivia Woods and Brianna Strehl returning after winning the NJCAA Division III title at No. 2 doubles last year.
The pair will play No. 1 doubles this season.
The Eagles also welcome a group of local players to fill out the roster in Ottawa graduates Kyleigh Olszewski and Emma Stumpf, La Salle-Peru alumnae Emily Strehl, St. Bede graduates Maddie McGunnigal and Paige Kraml and Mendota alumnae Kaylee Barkman.
“We have a great group this year and a nice mix of area players,” Milota said.
In IVCC’s season opener, Olszewski played No. 1 singles followed by Brianna Strehl, Woods, Barkman, Kraml, Emily Strehl and McGunnigal.
After Woods and Brianna Strehl, Olszewski and Stumpf played No. 2 doubles and Kraml and McGunnigal paired up at No. 3 doubles.
“Everyone should have a position on the team. No one will be sitting as we have a group of really talented players with a love of the sport,” Milota said. “They work hard and all have a great competitive drive.”