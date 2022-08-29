IVCC men’s and women’s soccer preview capsules

The IVCC men’s and women’s soccer teams’ season are underway.
The men’s team is 2-2 and the women’s squad is 0-2.
Here’s a look at each team:
Men
Coach: Tim Cottingim
Last year’s record: 13-8
Top returning players: Zusipheyena Gxarisa, D; Drew Garrett, D; Andre Mendes D; Francisco Pereira, D; Carlos Sousa, MF
Top newcomers: Tyler Marconi, F; Colin Hart, GK; Tyrese Baijnath, F; Bahle Madé, F; Danny Cruz, MF.
Worth noting: After winning the NJCAA Division III Region IV title last season before losing in the district semifinal, the Eagles moved up to NJCAA Division II. “The goal remains the same, win the region,” Cottingim said. “We know it will not be easy, but we want to aim high.” IVCC has a strong core of defenders back to lead the way in Gxarisa, Garrett, Mendes and Pereira. “I’m really hoping the strength of the team will be defense as we have the whole back line returning with the addition of a very good goalkeeper,” Cottingim said. Where the offense will come from is more of a question mark for the Eagles. “With losing so much scoring from last year, we are really looking for someone to step up and show us, but it will be more by committee I think this year where we will spread it around,” Cottingim said. “But I look for Tyrese to really be a factor as the season goes on. His movement off the ball is really good.”
Women
Coach: Gabe Billings
Last year’s record: 0-10
Top returning players: Amariea Ross, F; Daisy Arteaga, F.
Top newcomers: Analiyah Flores, D; Sasha Bruins, MF; Lydia Huey, MF;; Azucena Villagomez, MF
Worth noting: The Eagles only have two players returning in Ross and Arteaga but they are key players. Ross is one of the team’s captains and has “been showing a ton of leadership,” while Arteaga is expected to be one of the team’s top scorers. Several local newcomers will contribute, including La Salle-Peru graduates Analiyah Flores, who is a captain, and Sasha Bruins. “Analiyah is extremely physically and technically skilled,” Billings said. “Sasha brings us incredible amounts of speed and a very strong shot.” Huey, from Streator, and Villagomez, from DePue, have shown promise and are expected to make an impact. Billings said the Eagles hope to win the Arrowhead Conference this fall while building for the future. “Kishwaukee and Black Hawk are both in very similar situations as us and we expect both those games to be very even and competitive,” Billings said. “Our goal this year as a program is to establish a foundation to build from for next season.”