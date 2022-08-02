Briefs: Oglesby Junior League advances to state title, Pistol Shrimp lose to Alton

Gino Ferrari went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run and pitched six innings of two-hit ball to help the Oglesby Junior League baseball team to a 6-1 victory over Beardstown in the state semifinals Monday in Rock Falls.
Gus Burr and Griffin May each launched two-run home runs for Oglesby, while Carson Riva went 3 for 3.
Nick Salazar pitched the final inning for Oglesby.
Oglesby will play Burbank in the title game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Pistol Shrimp lose to Alton
The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp lost, 9-2, to the Alton River Dragons on Monday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.
The Shrimp had five hits and scored two runs through the first two innings but managed only four hits and did not score the rest of the way.
In the first inning, Jack Johnston singled to score Ottawa graduate Evan Evola.
Evola hit an RBI single in the second as the Pistol Shrimp tied the game at 2.
The Dragons scored a run in each the third and fourth innings before breaking the game open with a five-run eighth.
Evola finished 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI.
Ottawa alumnus Jared Herzog was the losing pitcher as he surrendered four runs (all earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and four walks in four innings.
The Shrimp (35-20 overall, 15-9 second half) play at the Burlington Bees (19-36, 8-15) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.