Briefs: Shrimp split doubleheader, Oglesby Junior League drops state opener

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp split a doubleheader against the Normal CornBelters in Normal on Friday, winning the first game 11-2 an losing the second 3-0.
In the opener, the Shrimp broke the game open with a six-run third inning.
In the frame, Jared Quandt hit an RBI double, Justin Rios scored on a wild pitch, Tucker Bougie had an RBI single and Jack Johnston cleared the bases with a three-run double to give the Shrimp a 6-0 lead.
Zach Lane hit RBI singles in the fourth and sixth innings, while Quandt scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.
In the seventh, Ivan Witt ripped an RBI double, while Rios hit an RBI single.
Zach Losey tossed a complete game, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out five batters and walking three.
In the second game, Johnston had two of the Shrimp’s three hits.
Ty Weatherly was the losing pitcher as he surrendered three earned runs on five hits while striking out 11 and walking two in 5 2/3 innings.
Harrison Bodendorf struck out the only batter he faced.
The Shrimp (33-19 overall, 12-7 second half) play at the Clinton LumberKings (24-28, 9-11) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Oglesby Junior League drops state opener
The Oglesby Junior League baseball team scored two runs in the seventh inning but fell short in a 5-3 loss to Burbank National on the first day of the state tournament Friday in Rock Falls.
In the seventh, Grady Sandor scored when Gus Burr drew a bases loaded walk, while Joel Lightle scored on a bases-loaded walk to Braylin Bond.
Oglesby’s other run came in the fourth on an RBI single by Griffin May that scored Burr.
Oglesby finishes pool play Sunday against Jackie Robinson West.
IV Women’s Golf Invitational set for Aug. 14
The 63rd Annual Illinois Valley Women’s Golf Invitational is Aug. 14 at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.
There are Championship, A, B and C flights along with gross team, net team, senior and super senior divisions.
The entry fee is $70, which includes practice round and tournament green fee, tournament shared cart fee, lunch, appetizers and awards. Make checks payable to Spring Creek GC, 286 Golf Course Rd., Spring Valley, IL, 61362.
Practice round cart is $17 per person. For practice round availability, call (815) 894-2137.
Request reservations by Aug. 5.
For questions, call Kathy Potthoff at (815) 343, 1735.