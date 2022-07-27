Briefs: District 20 upsets No. 1 Kentucky to reach Cenral Region semis

A day after District 20′s rally fell one-run short against Kentucky on the final day of pool play in the Senior League Baseball Central Region Tournament, the host team got revenge on Tuesday.
No. 8-seeded District 20 upset No. 1 Kentucky 5-1 at Washington Park in Peru to earn a spot in Wednesday’s semifinals.
“It means a lot to the kids and the community, but more importantly, our team has a whole has come together,” D20 coach Jay Urbanski said.
District 20 will face No. 5 Illinois at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Washington Park. Illinois advanced with a 7-1 victory over No. 4 Iowa.
The other semifinal is No. 2 Indiana against No. 3 Michigan at 10 a.m. at Veterans Park in Peru.
The winners meet in the championship game at 3 p.m. at Veterans Park.
Indiana beat No. 7 Missouri 11-9 on Tuesday, while Michigan topped Ohio 8-2.
“I expect a team that’s better than the team we played today to show up,” Urbanski said. “If we play as well as we played today, we will be in the game. If we play better, we will win the game.”
Against Kentucky, Jacob Gross pitched six innings to earn the win, allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout and six walks.
Adrian Arzola pitched a scoreless final inning, giving up one hit.
“Defensively, we were solid, we got great pitching from Jacob Gross and we had timely hitting,” Urbanski said. “Our outfielders, Drew Carlson, Adrian Arzola and Ceyton Urbanski played spectacular. Miles Main did a great job behind the plate.
Main went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in two runs, Carlson had two hits with a run and an RBI and Cam Olivero had a hit and scored two runs.
Four champions crowned on first day in DePue
Four finals were run Tuesday on the first day of the DePue Boat Races.
Dominick Trolian claimed the AXR title over Ava Hearn and Treiden Schleicher; Carson Kelly won the JR final over Elise Hearn and Brody Wyatt; Rick Miller captured the 400MH title over Steve Wheeler and Tulane Hebert and Mike Akerstrom took first in the 750MR over Brian Boyd and George Luce.
On Wednesday morning, the 125MH final, 500MH eliminations and JR final will run before the break followed by the 250MH final, 850MH eliminations and the AXH final.
The Wednesday afternoon session features the C Service Runabout, 175H eliminations, M25H and DR.
Pistol Shrimp top Burlington
The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp racked up 13 hits en route to an 11-6 victory over the Burlington Bees on Tuesday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.
The Shrimp fell behind 5-0 before scoring four runs in the third inning and one in the fourth to tie it.
In the third, Jared Quandt scored on a passed ball, Jack Johnston scored on a wild pitch, Bobby Cavin hit a sacrifice fly and Cole Luckey delivered an RBI single.
Quandt hit an RBI single in the fourth.
The Shrimp scored four more runs in the fifth when J Williams drew a bases-loaded walk and Justin Rios ripped a three-run double.
Tucker Bougie launched two-run homer in the eighth to cap the scoring for the Shrimp.
Rios and Harry Mauterer each had three hits, while Rios drove in three runs and scored run and Mauterer scored three runs.
Bougie pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on eight hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
Zach Losey, Kevin Parker and Harrison Bodendorf combined for 4 1/3 scoreless, hitless innings with seven strikeouts and two walks.
The Shrimp (31-18 overall, 12-6 second half) play the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes (20-29, 8-10) at 7:05 p.m. Thursday in Peru.
Shrimp’s Bodendorf named Prospect League Pitcher of the Week
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp pitcher Harrison Bodendorf was named the Prospect League Pitcher of the Week.
He was 2-0 with a 1.23 ERA and nine strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings pitched.
Oglesby Minor League falls at state
The Oglesby Minor League softball team’s state tournament run came to an end with a 7-6 loss to Brookfield on Tuesday in Brookfield.