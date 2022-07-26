Oglesby Junior League earns state berth; Oglesby Minor League stays alive at state

The Oglesby Junior League Baseball team rolled through its sub-state tournament to earn a trip to the state tournament.
Oglesby routed Freeport, 15-0, in four innings on Saturday before trouncing Beardstown, 14-0, in five innings Sunday.
Oglesby was scheduled to play Twin Rivers on Monday, but Twin Rivers forfeited because of a lack of players.
“We’ve been clicking on all cylinders,” Oglesby coach Luke Ferrari said. “Our pitching has been outstanding. We threw back-to-back no-hitters with Griffin May and Gus Burr. We’ve played defense well when the other team has put the ball in play. Our hitting has been on fire. Even our subs when they’re getting their crack at it are coming through with hits. We’re really producing up and down the lineup.”
Against Freeport, Oglesby scored eight runs in the second inning, tacked on three more in the third and added four in the fourth.
Gino Ferrari went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored, while Braylin Bond had two hits and scored three runs.
In the Beardstown game, Burr hit and inside-the-park home run in the third, and May followed with a homer of his own.
Burr was 1 for 2 with three runs, May went 3 for 4 with a homer, two doubles two RBIs and two runs, and Bond was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a pair of runs.
Oglesby will compete in the six-team state tournament beginning July 29.
The teams are divided into two pools of three with the top two teams in each pool advancing to the semifinals.
“With our pitching and the way we’re hitting the ball, I like our chances against anybody,” Luke Ferrari said. “It’s a great group of boys. They’ve truly put a lot of hard work in to get where they are. They play well together. I’m really excited to see what they can achieve.”
Oglesby Minor League stays alive at state
The Oglesby Minor League softball team defeated Clarendon Hills, 19-9, on Monday in an elimination game at the state tournament in Brookfield.
Oglesby will play in another elimination game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Peru Minor League falls at state
The Peru Minor League baseball team had its season end with a 7-3 loss to Western Springs on Sunday in South Elgin.
Peru, which went 7-2 in the postseason, finished fifth in the state tournament.
Oglesby Little League’s season ends at state
The Oglesby Little League baseball team’s run came to an end with a 12-2 loss to Robinson on Sunday at the state tournament in Moline.