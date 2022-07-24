District 20 Senior League All-Stars dealt defeat by Ohio in opening round

PERU – Two of the basic things in baseball are pitching and fundamentals.
During the opening round of the Senior League Central States Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Peru’s Washington Park, pitching got away from the District 20 champions, while Ohio’s state champions were fundamentally sound and came away with the 17-2, four-inning victory.
Things did not start out bad for the District 20 team, though, as the locals put two runs on the board in the top of the first inning. Kenton Urbanski led off with a bloop single to center field, and then Jentz Watson hit a bloop single of his own to left field. But after Ohio turned a nice 6-4-3 double play, second baseman Tegan Scoville was charged with an error that allowed Urbanski to score and La Salle-Peru to take a 1-0 lead.
Brady Backos stole second base, and then Olivero Cameron picked him up with an RBI single up the middle that put District 20 up 2-0 after a half inning of play.
It was all Ohio after that, however.
Wyatt Hanson led off with a double down the left-field line. Evan Reed picked up the RBI with a single to right. Giovanni Matticola ripped an RBI double down the left-field line that tied the game at two. After a Backos wild pitch, Logan Sakla picked up an infield single as the ball was lost in the sun.
Starting Ohio pitcher Dylan Jacobs loaded the bases with a walk before Matticola scored on a wild pitch to give Ohio a 3-2 lead. After another walk loaded the bases again, Tate Hudson reached on a fielder’s choice. That brought up Scoville, who made it 4-2 Ohio with a single to right.
Now the top of the order was up for the second time in the inning, and Hudson and Reid picked up back-to-back RBI walks for a 6-2 advantage.
The game would continue to get away from the District 20 team from La Salle-Peru, as Backos hit the next three batters allowing three more runs to come across and make it 9-2 before relief pitcher Kiam Zeller got Michael McGraw to ground out to the first baseman for the final out of the inning.
“We’re a team out there, and we all got down after giving up five or six runs,” District 20 manager Jay Urbanski said. “I think if we played that team 10 times we could win five of them, but we walked nine guys and then hit three in a row. That’s 12 free passes right there, so we got our feet wet today, and we have only played a handful of games together, so this could be a good thing getting beaten like this.
“We’ll come back Sunday and have a couple guys back we didn’t have today and see what happens.”
After a quick 1-2-3 top of the second for District 20, the Ohio team went back to work. Hudson started things out with another walk, and then after two quick outs Ohio would plate six more runs.
Hanson picked up an infield single and then Reid loaded the bases with another free pass. Matticola then smacked a two-run single past shortstop that scored Hudson and Hanson to extend the Ohio lead to 11-2.
Saksa made it 12-2 with a single to left before Jacobs loaded the bases with a walk. McGraw made it 13-2 with a bases-loaded walk that brought up Hudson for the second time in the inning. He added a two-run single up the middle to make it 15-2, which is where the inning would end.
“I think these guys will bounce back,” Urbanski said. “There is a lot of good competition here, but I think we can pick up a ‘W’ or two. I said before, this could be a good thing. We got the jitters out of the way, and now we can come back with two games on Sunday and see what happens.”
As Urbanski said, the District 20 team is scheduled to come back for two games Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
As for the game with Ohio, Urbanski, Watson and Cameron all had hits. Ohio was led by Hanson and Reid with three hits each, while Reid and Matticola had four RBIs apiece.