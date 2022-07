The Illinois Valley Rugby Club 13-and-under team placed third in the state tournament, beating Fox Valley 83-32 in the third-place game. Team members are Evan Downey, Liam Newman, Noah Evans, Ryder Twardowski, Anthony Delpivo, Ryan Houston, Carson Sellett, Kyle Doubet, Keegan Doubet, Bentley DiLuciano, Jude Novak, Flynn Lambert, Bradley Gruenwald and Jack Latus. (Photo pro)