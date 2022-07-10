Briefs: Shrimp beat Paints, La Salle Junior League wins state opener

Noah Schultz and Ty Weatherly combined to throw a four-hit shutout to lead the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp to a 6-0 victory over the Chillicothe Paints on Saturday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.
Schultz, a top MLB prospect who was making his last start before the draft, threw five innings, giving up three hits while striking out seven batters and walking none.
Weatherly allowed just one hit while striking out eight and walking none in four innings.
Jack Johnston gave the Shrimp an early lead with an RBI single in the first inning.
Tucker Bougie hit an RBI double in the third and Cole Luckey had an RBI double in the fourth.
In the fifth, Bougie hit an RBI single and another run came in on a double play.
Alton Gyselman added an RBI single in the sixth.
The Shrimp (24-12) play Monday at Rex Baseball (22-13).
La Salle wins state opener
The La Salle Junior League Softball team beat Sterling 15-0 in three innings on Saturday in its first game at the state tournament in Melrose Park.
Ruby Davis was 2 for 2 with a triple, double, two walks, three RBIs and three runs, Kelsey Fredricks went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs, Macy Strauch was 1 for 1 with a double, two walks, an RBI and two runs and Angie Bartlot hit a two-run single.
Strauch did not allow a hit and struck out eight batters.
IVCC offering basketball camps
The IVCC men’s basketball program is holding a camp from July 18-21 for players in grades 3-8.
Camp for grades 3-5 is from 9 a.m. to noon and camp for grades 6-8 is 1-4 p.m.
Cost is $65, which includes a T-shirt.
For more information, contact coach Chris Herman at (815) 224-0593 or at chris_herman@ivcc.edu.
Download the registration form at www.ivcceagles.com.
The women’s program is having camp from July 25-29 for players in grades 3-9.
Camp for grades 3-6 is 9-10:15 a.m. and camp for grades 7-9 is 10:30-11:45 a.m.
Cost is $50, which includes a T-shirt.
For more information, contact coach Josh Nauman at (309) 361-0606 or at josh_nauman@ivcc.edu.
Rugby camp being offered in Peru
A summer rugby camp is being held from 5-6:15 p.m. July 18-22 at Baker Lake (West side) in Peru.
To sign up, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/904054BABAD28A6FF2-rugby2.