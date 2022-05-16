Briefs: Hall graduate Cam McDonald sets on-base record at Illinois

Hall graduate and University of Illinois junior Cam McDonald broke the Fighting Illini’s on-base streak record with a single in the bottom of the eighth inning on Saturday.
McDonald extended his record streak to 59 games in a 5-4 walkoff win over Nebraska on Sunday.
McDonald has reached base in every game this season with his record streak starting during his sophomore year.
The former Red Devils standout leads the team in batting average (.379) and RBIs (51) and is tied for the team lead in doubles (16). He also has a .433 on-base percentage, six home runs and 35 runs.
The Illini are 28-20 overall and 14-7 in the Big Ten, which is tied for third place.
Rachel Hickey wins two medals, helps ISU to conference title
La Salle-Peru graduate and Illinois State University redshirt sophomore Rachel Hickey won two medals at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships over the weekend to help the Redbirds win their fourth consecutive conference title.
Hickey placed second in the 1,500 meters in 4:23.81 and finished third in the 800 in 2:07.08 to add 14 points to ISU’s 180 that topped second-place Indiana State (143).
Bret Dannis helps Illini relay to seventh place
St. Bede graduate and University of Illinois junior Bret Dannis helped the Illini’s 4x100-meter relay to a seventh-place finish at the Big Ten Conference Championships over the weekend.
Dannis and his teammates ran a 40.48 seconds.
Dannis also advance to the 110 hurdles finals with a ninth-place finish in 14.09 seconds in the preliminaries. He also placed ninth in the finals at 14.59 seconds.
Dannis ran in the 100 preliminaries as well, finishing 17th in 10.52 seconds.
Nick Pate wins PBA event at IV Super Bowl
Nick Pate, of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., won the PBA Illinois Valley Super Bowl Midwest/Central Open on Saturday.
Pate was the No. 1 seed entering the four-person stepladder finals. He beat No. 4 seed Nick Kruml 255-226 in the final match.
La Salle-Peru graduate Nate Stubler, the defending champion, advanced to the match play round after placing 11th in the seven qualifying games with 1,461 pins, a 208.71 average.
Stubler finished 3-4 in match to play to finish 10th.