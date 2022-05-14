Nate Stubler looks to defend title in PBA Illinois Valley Midwest/Central Open

La Salle-Peru graduate Nate Stubler, a former IHSA state champion, will compete this weekend in the PBA Illinois Valley Super Bowl Midwest/Central Open. He won the event last year. (sports@newstrib.comhttps://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/5b90f58a6cbdea548b2d956061ac0d14?s=100&d=mm&r=g)