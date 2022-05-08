L-P graduate Rachel Hickey shatters Illinois State’s 800-meter record

La Salle-Peru graduate Rachel Hickey made history Friday.
The Illinois State University redshirt sophomore ran a 2:05.06 in the 800 meters at Indiana University’s Billy Hayes Invitational to shatter the school record in the event.
Hickey broke the old record of 2:06.87 that stood for three decades after being set by Metria Bell, a member of ISU Athletics’ Percy Family Hall of Fame, during the 1992 season.
Hickey’s time ranks first in the Missouri Valley Conference this season and No. 15 in the NCAA West Region.
“We have been waiting for the breakout race for Rachel and it finally lined up,” ISU director of track & field/cross country Jeff Bovee said in a press release. “She had the right conditions, and her confidence is as high as ever. She is going to do some special things in the postseason.”
Hickey has been building toward a record performance throughout the outdoor season.
Last weekend, Hickey became the first Redbird athlete since 2013 to win an event at the Drake Relays as she captured the white flag in the 800 in 2:08.32.
The week prior to that, Hickey was named MVC Female Track Athlete of the Week for her performance at the Indiana Invitational.
She cut more than three seconds off her personal best time in the 1,500 as she ran a 4:21.65, which ranked No. 1 in the MVC and is second in school history.
Also at the invitational, Hickey ran a then personal best 2:07.36 in the 800.
Hickey and the Redbirds will compete in the MVC Outdoor Championships on May 13-15 in Des Moines, Iowa.