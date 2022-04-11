Mendota Holy Cross wins boys bowling state title

The Mendota Holy Cross boys bowling team racked up 6,663 pins over the weekend at Town and Country Lanes in Joliet to win the Illinois Elementary School Association state championship.
Holy Cross beat second-place Homer (6,575) by 88 pins.
Holy Cross was in third place after Friday’s action and maintained that place after the first couple games Saturday.
In the ninth game of the tournament, Holy Cross moved into first place then cemented the championship with a 761 10th and final game, which was the highest score of the weekend.
“It was fun to watch and we are very excited and proud of these young men,” Holy Cross coach John Holland said.
Holy Cross’ Brody Hart placed 16th individually with a 10-game score of 1,176, while teammate Aden Tillman placed 18th with a 1,742.
Other team members are Kooper Novak, Grady Jones, Alex Holland.
“This was a full team effort and all did very well,” John Holland said.