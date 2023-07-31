Are Golf Carts Safe for the Streets?

Golf carts are becoming increasingly popular for use on public roads. While it may be convenient to zip around quickly and easily in them, there are legal and safety concerns when sharing the road on a golf cart.

In Illinois, the State law restricts non-highway vehicles, including golf carts, from being driven on streets and highways. However, counties, municipalities, and townships can allow by ordinance or resolution the use of golf carts on the street. Even if allowed, there will still be safety regulations and concerns.

Prior to driving on a public street in a golf cart, a driver should first check to see if the applicable unit of local government allows golf carts on public roadways. State Statute provides that the maximum speed for golf carts is 35 mph where allowed, but local ordinances may set a lower speed limit.

Additional safety considerations for golf cart owners include using headlights, taillights, turn signals, reflectors, rearview mirror, seatbelts, consideration of helmets, and potentially allowing no one under 18 to drive on roadways. Drivers of other vehicles on roadways should remain vigilant for non-highway vehicles, because even in areas where they are not legally allowed, some drive them on the roadways regardless.

While golf carts offer many benefits and conveniences, including saving on fuel expenses, being easy to store and park, and reducing your carbon footprint, please exercise caution when driving them. Golf carts can be a great way to get around town if you take the necessary precautions and follow the safety regulations set by your municipality. If they are allowed on roadways, knowing and following the specific ordinance and safety regulations can help make the experience enjoyable, but also safe - and substantially lower the risk of injury.

Unfortunately, whether you’re on foot, on a bicycle, or in a vehicle of any type, the potential for accidents still exists. If you’ve been injured in an accident, contact our experienced attorneys at 815-223-0230.

